Here's How To Take A Memoji Selfie That Features The Animated Version Of Yourself

If you're using an iPhone that has access to the TrueDepth camera system, your selfie game is about to be taken to the next level. Why? Because you can snap a photo and replace your gorgeous face with a Memoji, resulting in an animated selfie that you can send to your family and friends. If you're captivated by the idea of a cartoon version of yourself posing IRL, I'll show you how to take a Memoji selfie. Thankfully, it's super easy to do — but there are a few steps that you'll need to follow. Grab your phone and bear with me.

First things first: Make sure you have an iPhone that uses a TrueDepth camera. Only those devices have the technology needed to scan your face and create a Memoji (or Animoji). The iPhones that currently support the TrueDepth system include iPhone X, XS, XS Max, and XR. If you're using one of those, you're in luck! Now, you just have to make sure you're running on the most recent version of iOS 12. In order to update your phone, go to Settings, General, and Software Update.

After you've updated your iPhone using a device that has TrueDepth camera capabilities, you'll have to make your Memoji. When you're all set, you can finally start taking selfies with your cartoon mini-me.

Open Messages and select a thread. Giphy In order to take a selfie that features your Memoji, open Messages and select a thread.

Tap on the camera button. Courtesy of Amanda Fama Now, it's time to start the selfie process. Once you're in a Message thread, select the camera icon in the lower lefthand corner of your screen. This is the same thing you'd do if you wanted to send a photo to someone straight out of Messages. When you have it open, turn the camera so it's facing you.

Hit the Effects icon. Courtesy of Amanda Fama Once you're in the camera, hit the Effects icon in the lower lefthand corner of your screen. FYI, it's a star-shaped design that's enclosed by a circle (as seen above).

Click the Animoji button. Courtesy of Amanda Fama After you hit the Effects icon, it'll turn white. Then, a selection of camera effects will appear above the shutter button. You can scroll through them by touching the row and sliding your finger to the left. Once you see all of the selections, click on the Animoji button. It'll feature a monkey Animoji and should appear as the first option in the row.

Select your Memoji. Courtesy of Amanda Fama After you hit the Animoji button, a collection of Animojis will appear on your screen. If you've already made a Memoji, it'll appear as an option. Select your Memoji and get ready for the camera.