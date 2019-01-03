It was pretty bittersweet saying goodbye to 2018 for this BTS stan *points at self.* Not only is it the year I fell madly and deeply in love with the boy band, but it was also a year full of unprecedented success for the K-Pop superstars. So, 2018 will always hold a special place in my ARMY heart. With that said, I know 2019 has so much in store for BTS, because with a new year comes a new comeback, new music, new videos, new hair colors, and new live performances. Speaking of new live performances, the boys are set to perform at their first award show 2019 at the Golden Disk Awards on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, and I know every BTS stan is wondering how and when to tune in. Don't worry, fam. I got you. Here's how to stream the 2019 Golden Disk Awards so you don't miss BTS' 2019 awards show debut.

I've found that one of the most refreshing things about Korean award shows is that you don't have to jump through hoops to find a livestream to watch the show go down live if you don't have cable (I don't) or if you are an international fan (I am). The Golden Disk Awards (referred to henceforth as the GDAs) will be streaming live on VLive, so global fans can tune in.

The GDAs is an epic two-night event that begin on Saturday, Jan. 5 with a red carpet event that BTS will probably take part in. The carpet starts at 3 p.m. KST and can be streamed on VLive by clicking here. For fans on the east coast in the U.S., that's 1 a.m. on Jan. 5. For west coast fans, you should actually stay up late on Friday, Jan. 4 when the show begins at 10 p.m. in your time zone. You definitely do not want to miss more of these lookz:

Ken Ishii/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

BTS reportedly won't be performing at the first night's ceremony, but you should still tune in to see all your other fave K-Pop stars! The ceremony begins at 5 p.m. KST and can be streamed on VLive by clicking here. East coast fans should click play at 3 a.m. on Jan. 5, while west coast fans should tune in at midnight on Jan. 5.

The second night of the GDAs will kick off at 3 p.m. KST on Jan. 6, with a red carpet that you can watch on VLive by clicking here. The times to tune in in your time zone are the same as night one, only on... well, the next day!

BTS is slated to perform at this ceremony, so be sure to tune in for that by clicking here when it starts at 5 p.m KST (that's 3 a.m. EST and midnight PST).

*phew* That was a lot of info, wasn't it?

Getting it all straight will be worth it when you get to take in BTS' epic presence at the show live. They're nominated for all the major awards. They're nominated for the Album of the Year Daesang ("grand prize") for Love Yourself: Answer, the Digital Song of the Year Daesang for "Fake Love," and the fan-voted popularity award. In short: It's a night not to be missed!