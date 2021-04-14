Here's How To Stream Prince Philip's Funeral So You Don't Miss The Celebration Of His Life

Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99, and the world has been paying their respects by leaving presents outside of Buckingham Palace and sharing condolences online. Various members of the royal family have made individual statements on his passing, but will come together in person to honor him on April 17. For royal fans at home wanting to be a part of the ceremony, there's several ways to watch online or on TV. Here's how to stream Prince Philip's funeral so you don't miss a single moment.

Philip’s funeral will be held on April 17 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. According to the Palace, the plans for the ceremony will be "in line with The Duke of Edinburgh's own personal wishes." A briefing about the funeral also said the occasion will focus on celebrating his more than 70 years of service to The Queen, the UK, and the Commonwealth.

So, how exactly do you tune in to the day's events? The services will be broadcast live by a number of British networks including BBC One, Sky, and ITN, and the streaming service BBC iPlayer. American viewers can watch by tuning in to ABC, which is carried by all major TV streaming services, including Hulu and YouTube TV.

Royal fans should note which time zone they're in before tuning in. The services begin at 3 p.m. in the U.K, or 10 a.m. EST in the US.

Due to the coronavirus, the funeral will be attended by family only, with just about 30 people there. It will be a Ceremonial Royal Funeral according to the Palace, rather than a State Funeral, which is generally reserved for Monarchs.

Royals expected to be in attendance include Philip’s children and grandchildren and, of course, the Queen. The Queen’s nephew and niece, the Earl of Snowdon and Lady Sarah Chatto, are also expected to attend.

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Philip was the longest serving consort of the British monarch in history, and while the funeral services will be kept small, the family will undoubtedly honor him in a big way.