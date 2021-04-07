Here's How To Stream 'Nomadland' So You Can Finally Get The Hype

Awards season might look a little different this year, but that doesn't change the fact that there are some incredible movies out there just begging to be viewed. Luckily, you don't even have go to a theater (which is a little tricky considering the pandemic) to view one of the most talked about films of the season. If you're wondering how to stream Nomadland, here's how to watch the movie that's already making history.

The film, which premiered on Sept. 11 at the Venice Film Festival, is based upon the 2017 non-fiction book called Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century. On screen, viewers see a widow named Fern (Frances McDormand), who decides to live a nomadic life after losing both her husband and her job. The movie follows Fern as she buys a van and embraces a "houseless" existence, traveling across America and connecting with other nomads as they all live simple lives free from classic societal expectations.

What makes the film so buzzy — not even considering the touching story, the beautiful film score, the historical direction, and the spectacular cinematography — is the bevy of awards it's already amassed since it's 2020 release.

In addition to winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, it also won the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. But that's not all. After receiving four nominations, the film won two Golden Globes (for Best Director and Best Drama) which is a certified big deal. The film's director, Chloé Zhao, is the second female and the first Asian woman to win a Globe in her category.

To cap it all off, Nomadland has been nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture. Which means you kinda owe it to yourself to watch the film before the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony airs on April 25. And thankfully, you don't even have to leave the couch to do so. The film started streaming on Hulu on Feb. 19, which means subscription holders can watch it immediately. If you don't have a Hulu account (or your ex's login), the subscriptions start at $5.99 a month, but you could always snag the free trial to watch the flick before cancelling. However you go about it, Nomadland is definitely worth the watch.

Nomadland is streaming now in Hulu.