Here's How To Stream Disney's 'Holiday Singalong' So You Don't Miss A Magical Moment

The holiday season might feel a little different this year because of social distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. But whether you're celebrating with family over Zoom or opening presents on Discord, there are still plenty of ways to get into the holly jolly mood. One of the most exciting ways to celebrate and watch your faves get into the holiday spirit this year is Disney's Holiday Singalong special, airing on Monday, Nov. 30 from 8-9 p.m. EST. The lineup of virtual carolers is star-studded, with stans freaking out around the world in anticipation of seeing the likes of BTS, Katy Perry, and Chloe x Halle sing their favorite wintry tunes. If you're not already planning on watching, get ready to take some notes: here's how to stream Disney's Holiday Singalong.

The spectacular one-hour musical event is Disney's third singalong special, with the previous two 2020 specials, The Disney Family Singalong and The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, breaking records for ABC and netting the company over 20 million viewers on digital platforms after their original airdates. It's clear to see why, too; the specials are good fun for the entire family, the ever-charming Ryan Seacrest hosts, and you get a little Disney magic without leaving your living room. Not to mention, BTS is performing “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" for the holiday edition of the special, which will, of course, be iconic.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether you're an ARMY or a KatyCat, you don't want to miss the special because you forgot to put it in your calendar, so clear your schedule for Nov. 30 from 8-9 p.m. EST on ABC. If you want to stream the show live, you can log into ABC's livestream using your cable provider's login credentials. Otherwise, you can catch all the action — as well as the previous two specials — on Disney+.

The full lineup of performers is impressive, so don't log off right after your fave performs because you might miss some surprises, including performers from Disney on Broadway. This special will be cast members' first performances at the New Amsterdam Theatre since coronavirus shut down Broadway back in March. Check out the full roster of celebrities and classic holiday songs they'll perform below.