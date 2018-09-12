Here's How To Preorder The iPhone XR, Because Why Would You Want To Wait

Christmas may not be for a few months, but the 2018 Apple "Gather Round" has shaped up to be just as fulfilling. I don't know about y'all, but nothing gets me more excited than shiny new toys, and Apple's latest products are already burning a hole in my wallet. So, for those who are itching to get their hands on these goodies, here's how to preorder the iPhone XR. You're welcome.

On Wednesday, Sept. 12, Apple announced its latest round of iPhones: the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and its latest "budget" option, the iPhone XR, which is replacing the "9" in the numbering order. Oh, Apple, you always know how to shake it up.

With all of the exciting options, of course you want to get your hands on them ASAP. Well, it turns out that you can preorder the iPhone XR starting Friday, Oct. 19 and that shiny new toy will be shipped to you Friday, Oct. 26. As for the price tag, the iPhone XR will come in three sizes and prices start at $749. While that's definitely a pretty penny, it might just be worth it. Start crunching those numbers people, and have that wallet ready come mid October.

While these Apple products are definitely just as impressive as their predecessors, there's quite a few differences customers have been noticing since certain products were leaked. Leading up to Apple's event, many of us assumed that the latest and greatest iPhone would be called the iPhone 9, but clearly we were mistaken. Then, just to confuse us even more, rumors started swirling that the supposed "iPhone 9" would actually be called the iPhone Xc. Safe to say, the constant name swap just made us even more excited to see what this new iPhone had in store for its customers. After all, nothing builds anticipation quite like mystery.

While there were a handful of leaks that surfaced days before the event revealing the alleged new iPhones, nothing can compare to seeing these products being presented by Tim Cook live on stage. The reveal was truly larger than life, and I've never needed a smart device more in my life.

Even though the iPhone XR is the product I was most excited to see, we can't forget the other two smart phones that will be hitting markets in the near future. As opposed to the iPhone XR, which at $699 is less expensive than other devices, the iPhone XS and XS Plus stay true to the more traditional Apple model and will sport a heftier price tag. However, I wouldn't blame those who opted to spend a pretty penny or two for this impressive iPhone.

So now that we are familiar with all of our options, here's the inside scoop on the iPhone XR. According to 9to5Mac, this smart phone will be featured in a slew of fabulous and personalized colors, including black, white, yellow, coral, blue, and red. As for image quality, the iPhone XR will include an LCD screen as opposed to the iPhone XS' more expensive OLED screen. However, I have no doubt that the selfies will be Instagram worthy no matter what device you take them on.

Clearly I'm not the only one who's dying to get their hands on this new iPhone. It's no secret that customers get super excited to see all the new products coming our way, and we get even more excited when it comes to purchasing these products. Since Apple unveiled the latest device, Twitter has been completely up in arms about how they can score this new iPhone as soon as possible. I have to say, I'm on the same boat.

So there you have it, folks. You know the drill. Grab that credit card, hit the preorder button, and impatiently wait until that iPhone XR is at your doorstep.