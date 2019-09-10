Here's How To Preorder The iPhone 11 Pro Max To Get The Latest & Greatest

As always, the Apple 2019 Keynote Address did not disappoint. With the reveal of the iPhone 11 at Apple's annual fall event, the innovative technology company promises a huge year ahead. If you want to be one of the first Apple fans to get their hands on a shiny new iPhone 11 model, like the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, don't waste any time. Here's how to preorder the iPhone 11 Pro Max, so you can experience firsthand all the cool new features Apple unveiled.

At the keynote address on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Apple announced the iPhone 11. The new iPhone 11 comes in three models, the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. As for the price, the models start at $699, $999, and $1,099, respectively. Fans have been speculating about which shades the iPhone 11 would come in, and Apple finally put an end to the rumor mill by announcing the following colors for the iPhone 11: Purple, White, Yellow, Green, Black, and Product RED. This expanded color line is a change from the three colors that were available for the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are available in Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. The new Midnight Green was showcased in a promotional video during the Keynote Address, and it's sophisticated aesthetic was definitely memorable.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

You'll want to mark your calendar for Friday, Sept. 13, the day when you can officially preorder all of the iPhone 11 models. And ordering starts early at 5 a.m. PT.

Pre-ordering is easy — just head on over to the Apple website on Friday, Sept. 13, and pick out the model you want. The product ships out a week later on Sept. 20 and in no time, you'll be sporting your brand new iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max.

The new model also is a major upgrade to existing versions of the iPhone. There's now a dedicated Night mode which will allow you to take better pictures in dark lighting, and it'll kick in automatically when it's dark. The phones also sport longer battery lives, with the iPhone 11 Pro promising four more hours of battery life than the iPhone XS. The new features will undoubtedly make the device much more streamlined and efficient.

Even though there aren't many brand new changes to the overall look of the newest smartphones, the internal upgrades might just be enough for current iPhone owners to think about going for an upgrade. Of course, most current iPhone owners will get the added benefit of the iOS 13 update, when it comes to most phones later this month.

If you want the best of all the upgrades, though, iOS 13 will come standard on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, so it's really up to you if you want to drop the cash for one of the newest iPhones. Thankfully, you have a little time to think about it before the preorder starts on Friday, Sept. 13 at 5 a.m. PT with a ship date of Sept. 20.