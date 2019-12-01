Fans of Star Wars will delight in this refreshing new creation at Starbucks. The Baby Yoda Frappuccino is a special on the coffee chain's secret menu that the internet is buzzing about. You'll want to try out the sweet drink when you visit Starbuck's this winter. Here's how to order a Baby Yoda Frappuccino at Starbucks.

Fans can't get enough of Baby Yoda ever since he appeared in Disney's new streaming series, The Mandalorian. While the character isn't actually Yoda as a baby, but a baby of the same species as Yoda, the tiny new character has already won over everyone who has laid eyes on him. And Star Wars fans have every reason to pay homage to the adorable little one with a celebratory drink at Starbucks.

Since the Baby Yoda Frappuccino isn't on the official menu at the coffee chain and isn't sponsored by Disney, you'll need to order the drink off Starbuck's secret menu. That just means you'll give your barista the exact instructions on how to make the frap using existing ingredients on the menu. Thankfully, the instructions for this secret menu drink are pretty simple, as developed by Totally the Bomb. Start off by asking for a Matcha Green Tea Frappuccino, which will be the base of your drink, then add a caramel drizzle to the cup. To top off your decadent drink, add whipped cream, caramel, and caramel ribbon crunch crunchies. The final product should have a green and brown hue that looks just like Baby Yoda wrapped in a brown cloak.

While you're picking up your Baby Yoda Frappuccino at Starbucks this winter, you'll also want to give the Olaf Frappuccino a shot. It's another Disney-inspired beverage off the secret menu for fans of animated movies.

It turns out that Olaf from Frozen 2 happens to make a fantastic holiday drink that's white as snow. Plus, since the Olaf Frappuccino isn't coffee based, you can drink it at any hour of the day. All you'll need to do is ask your barista for a base of Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with white mocha drizzle, a side of a Snowman Cake Pop, and a topping of whipped cream and chocolate swirls.

These new drinks are too good to keep a secret, so visit your local Starbucks ASAP and start sippin' on a beverage inspired by your favorite character.