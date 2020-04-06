You've probably seen the latest 'Gram-worthy concoction making rounds on the internet lately. Fans can't get enough of the easy-to-make whipped dalgona coffee. If you're a cocoa lover, you can even add chocolate to the original recipe to spice things up. To get the perfectly sweet sip, here's how you can make dalgona coffee with chocolate.

If you're not already in on the trend, then you'll want to take a look at the video TikTok creator @iamhannahcho shared back in March. It shows the three ingredients combining to make a whipped coffee treat, and it's really not too hard to replicate at home. The classic recipe calls for two tablespoons of instant coffee, two tablespoons of sugar, and two tablespoons of hot water whipped together and poured over your choice of milk.

If you'd like a caffeine-free version of the beverage, you can try making a whipped dalgona chocolate. You'll just need to swap out the coffee in the recipe with two tablespoons of cocoa powder, like @joycexhu suggests on TikTok. You could also use four tablespoons of milk instead of hot water if you'd like a creamier texture that'll remind you of hot chocolate.

The mocha dalgona coffee is also a good option for cocoa lovers who want to keep the jolt from the instant coffee. Twitter users @Nathan_fellicia and @Mrs_DongJun posted the variation. The main recipe stays the same, but you'll create a mocha-flavored coffee by adding in cocoa powder to your liking. Adding a tablespoon is a good starting point, and you can adjust to add more from there.

If you've got some time to spare and want just a hint of chocolate on top of your creation, you could make your own boba to add to your dalgona coffee, which plenty of social media users have been experimenting with. TikTok user @jadynjhh filmed the process, including the extra step of boiling your own tapioca pearls and adding a bit of honey to sweeten the drink. Once you've finished making your the pearls, you'll need to place them at the bottom of a glass and then pour your choice of milk. Finally, you'll add in the whipped coffee mixture and top it all off with whipped cream and chocolate chips, of course.

With so many ways to whip up the drink, you could be sipping a different dalgona coffee variation every morning.