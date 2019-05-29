Since Monday, May 27, tornadoes have been ripping throughout the Midwest, leaving a path of destruction through states like Ohio and Indiana. Homes and businesses are ruined. Water services and power have been knocked out in some places. People are injured — and some have even lost their lives. It seems like the road to recovery may be a long one, so if you have anything at all to spare, here's how to help tornado victims in the Midwest.

If you've missed it, a swarm of tornadoes swept across the parts of the Midwest on Monday, blowing through Ohio and Indiana. According to CBS News, the storms were packed so tightly that their paths may have actually overlapped. As you can expect, the devastation is serious. The storms ripped roofs off of homes, knocked down trees, left so much debris that it could be seen on a radar, and resulted in at least one death and 90 injuries. The storms are part of a relentless weather pattern across several states, and occurred just days after a tornado hit Oklahoma, leaving a trail of devastation. Per CBS, at least 53 twisters have hit eight states on May 28, stretching eastward from Colorado and Idaho.

It seems like it could not be worse for the residents of those states, but with a little bit of help, they could be back on their feet soon. Let's go over some things you can do to help.

Donate money Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images News/Getty Images The American Red Cross has set up a fund for multiple states in the Midwest that have been struck by tornadoes. You can help out in just a couple steps by either visiting the website, dialing 1-800 RED CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. The city of El Reno, Oklahoma, has also set up an official GoFundMe to help those affected by the tornado that hit on May 25. As of May 29, it's raised over $59,000. The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is also accepting donations, both of money and food. You can find them (and how to donate) here. Another group offering a helping hand is the Salvation Army. According to a statement on its website, it's providing emergency relief to survivors and first responders — and it'll take whatever you can give. Just head here and fill out its form to get started.

Share some supplies Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you haven't heard, The Foodbank in Dayton, Ohio has teamed up with first responders and emergency officials to provide disaster relief to victims across Ohio's Miami Valley. The organization is asking for donated bottled water and nonperishable food up until May 30. Donations will be accepted between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time in the warehouse located at 56 Armor Place, Dayton, OH 45417. Those looking to volunteer instead can also head to the address listed above. You don't even need to give a heads up.