The Amazon rainforest is one of the most important ecosystems in the world, and it's in trouble. In August 2019, the forest nicknamed the "lungs of the planet" was hit by a devastating wildfire which has been destroying acres of the irreplaceable forest. This could devastate the planet, so here's how to help the Amazon during this serious wildfire. Listen up, everyone.

The Amazon rainforest consists of nearly eight million square miles, and two-thirds of the rainforest is within Brazil. However, over the past few days, Brazil's section of the Amazon rainforest has experienced one of the largest wildfires in history. The exact size of the wildfire has yet to be confirmed, but according to National Geographic, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) stated on Aug. 11 that the wildfire had reached such extremes that it could be seen from space. Unfortunately, this isn't the first wildfire Brazil's Amazon has seen. Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE) found that that have been nearly 73,000 fires in 2019 so far, and 9,000 fires have been spotted over the week alone. Even worse? The number of wildfires in 2019 is an 80% increase compared to last year.

Not only will the billions of animals, plants, and insects inside the Amazon rainforest feel the damage, but indigenous groups have also been impacted. Indigenous rights group Survival International estimates that 305 tribes live in Brazil today, and over 98% of of indigenous reserved land is within the Amazon.

Even for those who are thousands of miles away, this wildfire impacts people across the world. So, here's a list of ways to help the Amazon during this natural disaster.

Donate Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images Sometimes, a little can go a long way by making a simple donation. If you want to put your dollars where they can help, you can look at organizations like the Amazon Conservation Trust, a nonprofit that focuses on conserving and restoring the Amazon in Peru and Bolivia. Through their efforts, they say they've protected over 4 million acres of the rainforest. According to their 2017 impact report, the organization trained 500 farmers and harvesters on sustainable conservation in the area — an important mission, given that local ranchers and farmers may use burn-and-clear methods to clear land for cultivation. In fact, that may be how the fires now got started, as some reports have suggested that the wildfires were originally lit by humans as a method of clearing. There's also Amazon Watch, whose mission is to protect the rainforest and fight for the rights of indigenous people in the areas. They fight against deforestation in the rainforest, and partners with indigenous groups to advance their efforts. This nonprofit tracks countries including Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru to see how their political actions influence the rainforest's safety. Similarly, Rainforest Foundation U.S. fights to secure land rights of indigenous people in the Amazon through advocacy and community-based conservation. They also use on-the-ground technology to track illegal loggers and traffickers in the area. Their website also features ten ways people can help protect the rainforest, which includes a whole list of environmentally friendly products. Of course, there's other organizations dedicated to similar causes — those are just to get you started. Lucky for us, there's a number of charities to choose from, but make sure you're donating responsibly. Make sure to check your charity on Charity Navigator, which allows aspiring philanthropists to check how it ranks out of four stars.

Recycle Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images You might not know this, but a lot of the paper we use comes from trees located in the Amazon. So, for those who want to reduce their carbon footprint, think about reducing your waste and recycling when you can. However, even if you think your neighborhood recycles, that unfortunately isn't always the case. So, organization How2Recycle lets users search recycling programs in their communities, so you'll be up to date on what and what is not accepted.