Although I consider myself to have an abundance of redeeming qualities, I'll admit that I severely lack self control. Buying a Family Size bag of chips often leads to utter mayhem, I generally try to stay away from anything "bottomless," and I avoid all-you-can-eat buffets at all costs. But Frito-Lay just came out with a (literally) massive innovation that I won't be able to stay away from. And since I definitely won't be sharing mine, here's how to get the world's largest Dorito if you want one for yourself. Say goodbye to any and all traces of willpower, y'all. I know this won't be pretty on my end.

In honor of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom's upcoming release on June 22, Pepsi-Co's Frito-Lay division has teamed up with Universal Pictures for the contest of a lifetime. My fellow Dorito-lovers (and Jurassic Park fans) now have the chance to win a foot-long Dorito by simply tweeting @Doritos with the hashtags #JurassicDoritos and #entry, according to a press release. It's easy to do, completely free, and you might get a really, really big chip that comes in an even-bigger egg package if you win. This is absolutely worth looking into, and your giant Dorito photos will undoubtedly up your social media game by, like, 20 notches.

Frito-Lay

Maybe you're not much of a tweeter, or you've already entered the contest on Twitter, but you can totally still bid for one on the Jurassic Doritos website when it goes live. According to the press release, 100 percent of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the American Red Cross chapter in Hawaii, where many of the Jurassic Park films were shot. Not only will you be helping out Hawaii's disaster relief efforts, but you'll also be rewarding yourself in the best way imaginable. In all honesty, I don't think I can resist this golden, cheesy prize no matter how hard I try.

Frito-Lay

I mean, really, just look at the size difference between the OG Dorito and the dinosaur-sized Dorito. It's practically unreal!

Rachel Ferdinando, the Vice President of Marketing at Frito-Lay North America, said in statement that Jurassic World is striking and invigorating — similar to Doritos — which is why they decided to collaborate on this glorious limited-edition snack, complete with its own "film trailer."

In the press release, Ferdinando said,

The Jurassic World series is bold and exciting, similar to what we strive to bring our fans through Doritos snacks. This collaboration across film entertainment, the limited-edition Jurassic Doritos and an immersive digital engagement will give fans a new and awesome way to experience Doritos snacks.

This ungodly collaboration doesn't even stop there. The snack company also created custom bags for seven flavors of their chips, which are branded with custom Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom packaging. Snackers can enter codes from the bags on Doritos' website to explore the digital world of Isla Nublar (while rescuing some dinosaurs, of course). The more you play, the more you unlock on the island, where you can win some pretty cool prizes. In fact, five players have the chance to win an actual trip to Costa Rica, so make sure to get on this ASAP. Fans (and avid travelers) can buy said bags of Doritos in stores, on Amazon, or on Walmart's website while supplies last. By the end of this, you'll probably have a lifetime supply of Doritos, and TBH, that's all anyone needs in life.

A giant Dorito that hatches from an even larger egg is pretty fantastic, although it's undoubtedly dangerous for my (slightly unruly) snacking habits. With an entire foot of cheese and crunch, I know for a fact I'll be happy as a clam... or maybe even as happy as a velociraptor. And whether you enter to win or donate to Hawaii's American Red Cross Chapter, a giant Dorito may or may not be in your future. So, um, yes... I would like four, please.