It's an exciting time for Olive Garden, because the company is gearing up for its epic Pasta Pass sale on Thursday, Aug. 15. ICYMI, the sale will offer Never Ending Pasta passes that'll help lucky customers score nine weeks of free servings (more about that later, though). It'll also offer upgrades for Lifetime Pasta Passes, which provide complimentary helpings of the good stuff for eternity. If you want free pasta for the rest of your life, then let's talk about how to get Olive Garden's Lifetime Pasta Pass. The process is seemingly simple, but you'll have to act quick.

First things first: In order to score a Lifetime Pasta Pass, you'll have purchase one of the Never Ending Pasta Passes when they go on sale. (So, no, you won't be able to buy a Lifetime Pasta Pass on its own.) In order to buy a Never Ending Pasta Pass, get your credit card out and visit Olive Garden's official Pasta Pass website on Aug. 15. The sale will start at 2 p.m. ET, but the company suggests opening the page early and joining its online waiting room at 1:55 p.m. ET. That's because the promotion will only last for 30 minutes (or until the Pasta Passes are sold out).

As I previously mentioned, a Never Ending Pasta Pass will offer nine weeks of free pasta — and only 24,000 of 'em will be available. If you act quickly on Aug. 15 and buy one for $100 (plus tax), you'll be eligible for the chance to buy a Lifetime Pasta Pass.

Behold, Olive Garden's very own golden ticket:

In order to score a lifetime supply of free pasta, soup, salad, and breadsticks, pay close attention to your screen before purchasing your Never Ending Pasta Pass. According to a YouTube video provided by the company, you should see a box before checking out that'll sign you up for the chance to buy a Lifetime Pasta Pass. Make sure you check that box if you're hoping to purchase one.

There are only 50 Lifetime Pasta Passes available — and if you're one of the first 50 people to enter for a chance to buy one, Olive Garden will send you an email on Friday, Aug. 16. That email will give you the chance to upgrade your pass and score a lifetime supply of free pasta. Before you get too excited, though, you should keep one thing in mind: The Lifetime Pasta Pass isn't free. In fact, it costs an extra $400 (plus tax), so take your finances into consideration before upgrading.

But, hey, if you spend tons of money on pasta regularly (same), then it's probably a great idea. I'd totally go for it.

If you're a lucky winner who gets an email about the Lifetime Pasta Pass, you'll have 48 hours to make your decision before the offer expires, per Olive Garden. If you accept the upgrade, you'll be able to start using your pass on Sept. 23, 2019 — so get hungry and prepare yourself for a lifetime supply of complimentary pasta.