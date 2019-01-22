If you've always wanted to fill your home with the aroma of finger lickin' goodness, look no further than KFC's latest creation. The purveyors of all things fried chicken have dreamed up a candle that's inspired by the meaty fragrance of gravy, and TBH, I'm not sure how I feel about the fact that this now exists. If you're a big fan of the hearty condiment or are just dying to know what this smells like, here’s how to get KFC’s Gravy-Scented Candle for the most unusual olfactory experience.

I'll admit I was a little shook when the U.K. and Irish branch of KFC took to Twitter on Monday, Jan. 21 to reveal that a KFC Gravy-Scented Candle now exists. You know, if you've ever wondered what that would possibly smell like. Alongside a teaser video that shows that yes, this candle definitely looks like a chunk of solidified gravy (ew), the fried chicken franchise deadpanned, "The Gravy Candle. Yes. A KFC Gravy scented candle."

If you aren't completely repulsed by the idea of a Gravy Candle and actually want to get your hands on one of these savory bad boys, you'd better act fast. According to the Evening Standard, there are only 230 copies of the limited-edition candle that are being doled out on a first come, first serve basis, and each one is priceless — quite literally. While you can't purchase one of these candles, you can opt to enter to win one on the KFC U.K. website.

The description reads:

"Nothing beats the sweet, soulful aroma of KFC gravy.So this January, why not fill your home with Finger Lickin’ good vibes thanks to our limited edition KFC Gravy Candle."

According to the fine print, the contest will run from Monday, Jan. 21 for one week through Jan. 28. Unfortunately for KFC lovers who live stateside, only applicants who live in the U.K. or Ireland can get in on the free 10-ounce candles, although there's no place on the form to put your location and I was able to enter just by putting in my name and email address. All 230 winners will be chosen at random and notified by their email address within five working days of Monday, Jan. 28. You then have seven days to respond to the email, or your Gravy Candle will go to another recipient. All candle winners will receive their goodies by March 18.

If you've gotten over the whole ew factor of the candle and are maybe embracing the savory experience at this point, the retailer is also bringing some major KFC vibes to your ears with the KFChill Experience. If you've always wanted to destress with the sounds of frying chicken, simmering gravy, or falling fries, KFC has put together three different playlists ranging up to an hour in length. Yes, this is a real thing, and yes, you need to listen to these ASAP.

It's basically a full-on KFC party for all your senses, which means that you'll definitely be tempted to order a bucket of crispy fried chicken to paired with the meat-forward scent and appearance of your gravy candle and the sounds of fried chicken crackling in the background to complete the whole experience.