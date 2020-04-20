Instagram's latest augmented reality (AR) filter to go viral challenges users to guess a name or phrase from a string of nonsensical words. Unlike many of the platform's AR effects, which sift through different choices to find your alter ego from a TV show or move, "Guess The Gibberish" challenges you to decipher a phrase or name from meaningless words. Here's how to get Instagram's "Guess The Gibberish" filter to flex your decoding skills.

Chances are you've seen the popular AR effect, which was developed by Instagram user @gu_christopher on your friends' IG Stories or TikToks. The premise behind the filter is simple. Once you download it and try it out on your front-facing camera, you'll see a virtual sign affixed to your head. Once you hit the record button, you'll see a gibberish phrase and have 10 seconds to read it and guess what it's referring to. For example, I saw the words "Mare eek ate danish lee hole sin" and after reading the phrase out loud, I realized it was "Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen." At the end of 10 seconds, the filter will let you know what the correct answer is.

Unsurprisingly, some of these tongue twisters are more challenging than others, and you can play as many times as you want before sharing your best ones on your IG Story or to TikTok. If you're ready to get started, here's how to find it and try it out on the social media media.

Try it out from a friend's Story.

If your friends are always on top of the latest trend, you'll probably come across the "Guess the Gibberish" filter on Instagram Story of someone you follow. Once you see it, all you have to do is tap the name of the filter at the top of the Story, then opt to try it out for yourself or save it if you want to give it a try at a later time. You'll then be taken to a screen with the filter and see the AR effect in your Story filter carousel.

Find it on the creator's profile.

If you're not seeing it on any of your friends' Stories, you can easily access it by heading to the IG account of @gu_christopher and tapping the direct link to the filter right below his profile bio. You can also tap on the smiley face icon below his profile info. If you're already searching other effects, you can also head to your Instagram Camera, swipe right until you see "Browse Effects." Tap the magnifying glass, and then search "Guess the Gibberish" in the search box at the top of your screen. Once the filter comes up, you can save and try it like usual.

With the filter currently trending on both Instagram and TikTok, there's never been a better time to put your decoding skills to the test and challenge your friends to do the same.