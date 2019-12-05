Hallmark movies are essentially synonymous with the holidays. These lighthearted (and often super-cheesy) films are full of comfort and uplifting moments, which make them absolutely perfect for the most wonderful time of the year. This year, Hallmark has bestowed its fans with the greatest gift of all: a heaping helping of holiday movies. There are actually so many masterpieces, an app to help you keep track of them all. Go go ahead and download Hallmark's 2019 holiday movie schedule on your phone; that way, you won't have to miss a second of fictionalized holiday cheer.

It can get really annoying to keep checking the TV schedule in order to remember which movie airs when, so Hallmark has come out with an app that helps fans stay up-to-date with the channel's full holiday schedule. Plus, since pretty much all of the movies' titles and plots end up seeming pretty much the same, it can be difficult to keep them all straight. That's where the app also comes in handy, since fans can keep track of the movies they've seen and the ones they still have yet to enjoy.

While you wait for your newest app to download, here's the full list of the upcoming Hallmark holiday movies:

Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET

A Christmas Love Story

Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET

A Homecoming for the Holidays

Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Christmas at Dollywood

Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. ET

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas

Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Holiday Date

Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. ET

Christmas in Montana

Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET

A Cheerful Christmas

Dec. 15 at 9 p.m. ET

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday

Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Dec. 21 at 9 p.m. ET

Christmas On My Mind

Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET

Double Holiday

Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET

A Family Christmas Gift

Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

When Calls the Heart Christmas

Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. ET

New Year, New Me