On Tuesday, May 11, the White House announced it was teaming up with ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft to ensure that transportation is never a barrier to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. In an effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated, Lyft and Uber will now be comping rides from about 80,000 designated vaccination sites until July 4 — and it's so easy to take advantage of. Here's how to get free Uber and Lyft rides for COVID-19 vaccines within each app.

As part of President Joe Biden's goal to have 70% of the U.S. adult population get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot by Independence Day, the White House is taking steps to eliminate one barrier to reaching this goal: the lack of reliable and affordable transportation for many people. Rolling out in next two weeks, the Uber and Lyft partnership means that anyone in the U.S. can score a free ride to and from one of approximately 80,000 vaccination sites, per The Wall Street Journal.

To take advantage of this promo, riders will be able to open the Lyft or Uber app, select a vaccination site near them (where they have made an appointment prior), redeem their ride by following the directions in the app, and then request an Uber or Lyft for a ride to and from the vaccination site free of charge.

For Lyft, customers will be able to get a ride code that covers $15 each way through the app or website by May 24. If you want to take advantage of the feature, you'll need to answer some questions to get the code, which you can use on Lyft rides, bikes, and scooters between standard pharmacy hours (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.). Keep in mind, you need to make your vaccination appointment prior to calling a ride — you can't do it in the Lyft app.

In an email to Elite Daily, Uber says it will unveil more details about how riders can take advantage of the free rides program in the "coming weeks," and the rides will start on May 24 and run through July 4.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

This isn't the first time that Lyft and Uber have offered discounted or complimentary rides to vaccination sites. Lyft previously partnered with Anthem, JP Morgan, and United Way with a goal of providing 60 million rides to and from vaccination sites for underserved communities. Meanwhile, Uber committed to giving away 10 million free rides and food deliveries to healthcare workers, seniors, and underserved communities. In addition, Uber users can also donate a ride to someone in need through the Vaccine Access Fund.

Both Uber and Lyft will officially be rolling out the free rides program in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for yourself and let your unvaccinated friends and family know they can keep tabs on their apps for additional updates.

When using a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, you'll want to follow each company's COVID-19 guidelines and keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidelines for transportation.