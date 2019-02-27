Coffee is an essential part of my success as a functioning human every day. Seriously, I don't know where I'd be without the magic beverage. Yep, I'm calling it magic, because it is. What I love about coffee is that there's no wrong time of day to drink it. (OK, maybe late at night isn't an ideal time.) I usually brew my own cup of joe at home, but Hardee's is really tempting me with this new free coffee deal. If you're just as intrigued as I am by this, you might be wondering how to get free Hardee's coffee. It's really easy to do, and it'll be the perfect morning pick-me-up to start your day off on the right foot.

Right now, Hardee's is offering a free cup of coffee to customers at participating locations across the country. You'll need to make a purchase to claim the deal, but the good news is there is no minimum purchase price required to get your free coffee. You'll just need to buy something at regular menu price. Basically, you can't combine the free coffee deal with any other offers. The fast food chain serves breakfast, so, really, this dreamy offer is meant to be.

Courtesy of Hardee's

The freebie deal started on Monday, Feb. 25 and runs through Sunday, March 10, according to the fast food chain. So, why is Hardee's giving away free cups of coffee? Aside from caring about the well-being of the American public (remember, coffee = magic stuff), Hardee's is launching a new line of its Rise and Shine coffee blend. The Central American Roast is a 100 percent Arabica blend and has a "bold" taste, per Hardee's. Hardee's Central American Roast has notes of milk chocolate, raisin, hazelnut, caramel, and nutty undertones. Yum.

Personally, I love an adventurous blend to wake up my taste buds — and myself — for the day ahead. I can definitely use the extra pep in my step in the wee morning hours. The limited time deal can only be redeemed once per visit. That's OK, though, because you've got 14 days to take advantage of this amazing deal.

Hardee's is also rolling out the Rise and Shine Mug Club to celebrate the launch of the new coffee blend. You can drink the new brew in a fancy, stainless steel mug made by Yeti. Although, at the time of publication, the Yeti mugs were sold out. Fingers crossed the cups get restocked.

Courtesy of Hardee's

The mug has the Hardee's Rise and Shine logo printed on the front and is a legit way to keep your coffee at the right temperature all day long. I don't have this particular Yeti, but I do have a few of the insulated cups made by the cooler company. Let me just tell you that Yeti makes a legit cup. Whether you're drinking a hot or cold drink, it's going to stay that way for a very long time. Like, you could pour your coffee in the morning and it will still be hot come dinnertime.

You can join the Rise and Shine Mug Club on the Hardee's website. In fact, the first 100 people to sign up for the limited-edition membership card will get free coffee for an entire year at participating Hardee's locations. That's basically like my dream setup.

At the very least, you'll get a cup of free coffee out of this deal. I'm never one to turn down a free sip of anything caffeinated, especially coffee. You shouldn't be either. Bottoms up.