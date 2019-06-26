BTS never stops giving. Seriously, do these guys ever get a break?! Just after finishing their Love Yourself world tour, representatives for the K-Pop sensation announced on June 25 that there's another BTS film coming to theaters this summer. Mind you, the most recent BTS film, Love Yourself in Seoul, released in January 2019, and their first film, Burn The Stage, came out in theaters on Nov. 15, 2018, not even one year ago. And now, Bring The Soul will be coming out in theaters on Aug. 7. That's three movies in one year. Let the guys rest, BigHit! For those of you who plan on seeing Bring The Soul as soon as humanly possible, we're going to break down how to get BTS' Bring The Soul movie tickets for ya.

The film will be out in theaters on Aug. 7, but the tickets will be available for purchase as early as July 3. You hear that, people? That's in just one week! Get your wallets ready. A press release announcing the impending arrival of the film states that it's going to follow the RM, Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, and Jin on the European leg of their Love Yourself tour, with a special scene where all of the boys sit on a rooftop and talk about their lives candidly. Aka, this is the content the BTS ARMY always dreams of getting. The group's massive fanbase loves getting an inside look at the lives of their favorite musicians while they're on tour, as well as a look into their own thoughts and feelings, and these tour films always provide.

And the numbers don't lie when it comes to the success of these films. According to the press release, the 2018 Burn The Stage film grossed $18.5 million, making it the biggest event cinema release in history. I feel like every time BTS does something, it breaks some kind of record. Good on them.

The film is going to be released by Trafalgar Releasing, the same company that released the previous two films.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, said in the announcement,

Trafalgar Releasing is thrilled to collaborate with Big Hit Entertainment again for BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE, giving fans around the world an intimate opportunity to see the band following their landmark LOVE YOURSELF tour. The ARMYs are truly a community, and we are excited to bring them together for an all-new BTS experience in cinemas worldwide.

As for where fans can buy tickets, starting July 3, tickets will be available at the Bring The Soul website that has been created for this cinematic event. Head on over to BringTheSoulMovie.com to sign up for updates on the film/ticket sales, a link at which to buy tickets, and to get more general info about the film and what to expect.

The film's website synopsis says of the plot, "Following their landmark 'Love Yourself' tour, BTS triumphantly returns to cinema screens in BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE. Shining brighter than any light on the stage, now the group invite us behind the spotlight."

The description continues to break down what that rooftop convo in Paris is going to be like. It says,

On the day following the final concert of their Europe tour, on a rooftop in Paris, BTS tells their very own stories from experiencing new cities to performing in front of thousands of ARMY across the globe. A glimpse into BTS’ world away from the stage, featuring intimate group discussions alongside spectacular concert performances from the tour, this is a cinema event not to be missed. The journey of BTS continues!

Yes, it very much is continuing! And you know what else is continuing? My concern over how much sleep these seven guys get.