Here's How To Get Back Lost Items From Uber, Because The Struggle Is Real

Let's face it: Realizing that you left something in your Uber is a pretty bad feeling, especially if that "something" was your phone. (Trust me, I've been there.) There's no shame in the game, though. In my opinion, it's easy to leave a personal item behind in an Uber, especially after a stressful day at work or a late night out with friends. If you recently left something in your driver's car, you might be wondering how to get back lost items from Uber. Thankfully, the process is pretty simple — so there's no need to panic. Deep breaths, y'all. Deep breaths.

It's obvious that Uber wants to help you find your lost items, because the company recently unveiled a step-by-step process of how to get your belongings back. First things first: If you have your phone with you, open your Uber app and hit the menu button at the upper lefthand corner of your screen. Then, hit "Help" and locate the ride that you lost something in. After that, hit "Report an issue with this trip," followed by "I lost an item." At that stage, hit "Contact my driver about a lost item" and enter your phone number.

After entering your phone number, your phone will start ringing and you'll be connected with your driver. From there, you can coordinate a time and location where your driver can return your item. Make sure the time and location is convenient, though, because they'll appreciate that.

To make the process even easier for its riders, Uber created a video outlining those steps. Check it out below.

Uber on YouTube

Now, you all might be asking, "What if I left my phone in the car?" That's a valid question, my friends. However, the process of retrieving your phone is just as simple. In order to do so, you'll have to first log into your account on a desktop computer. (You can do so by heading to Uber.com.) Then, tap on "Your Trips." Once you're there, hit "I lost an item," followed by "Contact driver about a lost item." At that point, you can enter the mobile number that you want to be reached on. (Since you don't have your own phone, you might want to enter a friend or family member's number.) After that, you'll be connected with your driver via phone.

Even if you didn't lose your mobile device in the car, you can still use your desktop computer to locate your lost item. You'll just have to follow the steps above and enter your own phone number (instead of someone else's). Therefore, whether you use the Uber app or the Uber website to locate your forgotten item, you'll be able to contact your driver without an issue.

There is one thing that you should take into consideration before contacting Uber about your lost items. According to Uber, drivers will charge a $15 fee to meet up with you and return your precious belongings. (FYI, Uber won't take a cut of that charge.)

Worth it? I think so.