Two of my favorite things ever are coffee and music, hands down. In my opinion, there's nothing better than turning the radio up and sipping on a hot cup of joe. More specifically, any morning that involves a Starbucks latte and my favorite Spotify playlist is a great morning in my book. If you haven't hopped on the Spotify bandwagon yet, now's your chance — because Starbucks is offering an extended free trial of the streaming site for certain Rewards members who give it a go. If you're wondering how to get a free Spotify Premium trial from Starbucks, take a seat and read on. This is a music opportunity that you won't want to miss — especially if you're a loyal Starbucks customer.

Speaking of "loyal" Starbucks customers, let's talk about who's been notified about the company's latest musical offering. According to Starbucks, Rewards members in the "Gold" level were sent an email that invited them to try a complimentary 60-day trial of Spotify Premium. Elite Daily reached out to Starbucks to see if only Gold members are allowed to sign up for the trial, but has not heard back by the time of publication. Whether you're a Gold member or not, I'll tell you how to get the ball rolling so you can start listening to Spotify Premium for free.

FYI, Spotify Premium is a version of Spotify that lets you skip and download songs. It also excludes the ads (!!!), which means you can listen to your favorite playlists without interruption. The service costs $9.99 per month, but I think it's totally worth it.

Now that you know what Spotify Premium is, I'll walk you through the process of scoring a free trial with Starbucks. According to the company's exclusive email, you'll first need to visit Spotify's webpage promoting the offer, which can be found here. Then, you'll need to hit the button at the bottom of the screen that says "GET SPOTIFY PREMIUM." That'll take you to a webpage where you'll need to sign up for Spotify using your email address. According to Starbucks, the email address that you use should be "valid" — and there's a perfectly good reason for that.

Starbucks Rewards members who sign up for the 60-day free trial using their valid email addresses will receive a whopping 250 Bonus Stars in return. How will they get those Stars, you ask? Via email, of course. According to Starbucks, Spotify will send Rewards members an email with a Star Code three days after signing up for the trial. That Star Code can then be used to redeem the Bonus Stars.

When you think about it, Starbucks is essentially offering its Rewards members almost two months of unlimited music and a lot of Bonus Stars. It's a total win-win.

However, there is a small catch. After the 60-day trial is over, Starbucks Rewards members will need to start paying for Spotify Premium. As I previously mentioned, it's $9.99 per month. If you love music (and coffee) as much as I do, it'll probably be worth it.

If you agree — and you're a Starbucks Rewards member, of course — you can go ahead and sign up for your free Spotify Premium trial right now. You'll have until Feb. 21 to register and receive Bonus Stars, so try not to procrastinate. Free music and complimentary coffee awaits you.