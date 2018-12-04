Fast food burger fans, rejoice! Burger King is offering an incredible deal that will help you score a meal for almost no money at all, a perfect way to save during an otherwise expensive time of year. Here's how to get a Burger King Whopper for only one cent so dig out those pennies from between your couch cushions — your wallet will thank you!

For a limited time, you can get a Burger King Whopper for a literal penny. But first, you have to get within 600 feet of a McDonald's. Confused? Allow me to explain. In a national event called "The Whopper Detour," you can order a whopper on the Burger King app if you're close to a McDonald's (yes you read that right.) It's an ingenious way to convert customers who were going to eat at McDonald's into Burger King fans — but also just a great way to engage people who love a good prank. If you're going to do it, make sure you have the BK app downloaded in advance and make sure you're in the parking lot or general vicinity of some golden arches. The best part of the whole thing? You don't actually have to interact with anyone at McDonald's, so they never have to know you're pranking them. All you have to do is open up the BK app. You should have the option to order a Whopper for a penny and pick it up at the nearest Burger King. That's it!

A video on Burger King's YouTube page explains the process in detail:

BURGER KING on YouTube

Whether you're a Whopper enthusiast or have never had a Whopper before, you're going to want to get in on this incredible offer. The burger, which is made with a quarter pound of flame-grilled beef, juicy tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and sliced white onions on a soft sesame seed bun is regularly priced at $4.19, so you're saving $3.24 that you can spend on fries and a drink, a latte, or just keep in your wallet.

This is not the first time the McDonald's and Burger King rivalry has resulted in an ad campaign with one chain coming for the other. Earlier in 2018, Burger King introduced the Double Quarter Pound King Sandwich, which was direct competition to McDonald's Double Quarter Pounder. In April, USA Today reported on a series of advertisements by Burger King that featured grills on patios of what BK said were former homes of one-time McDonald's executives. The point? Burger King trumps McDonald's because while McDonald's fries their burgers, BK cooks them over an open flame. Though these instances both took place in 2018, the two burger giants have been feuding for decades, per The Hundreds, taking digs at the other's authenticity and cooking style.

It's no secret McDonald's is America's highest grossing fast food chain, but this clever, national event may easily convert some die-hard McDonald's fans to Burger King enthusiasts. Anyone with a phone, the app, access to a McDonald's, and one single penny can take advantage of BK's Whopper Detour. Even if you don't take the rivalry super seriously and even if you don't take fast food sides, the one cent burger is a pretty sweet deal.