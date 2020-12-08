The year 2020 was certainly unlike any other, but thankfully, there was plenty of new music to boost your spirit and keep you dancing at home. With so much time spent at home, you probably listened to a lot of songs, but which ones were your faves? Once you know how to find your 2020 Apple Music Replay, you can relive all the top hits you sang and danced to this year, and it'll be right there in one handy playlist.

If you're not familiar, Apple Music Replay uses your listening history to determine the top songs, albums, and artists from throughout the year. To take a look at your personalized music history from 2020, just head to Apple Music Replay and select 'Get Your Replay Mix.' After you've signed into your Apple account (you have to be an Apple Music subscriber), you'll be able to access a playlist of your top songs of 2020 as well as every other year you've been an Apple Music subscriber. You can also see in-depth insights into your activity, such as how many artists you've listened to so far this year and the number of hours you spent listening to them.

If you like the tunes on your Replay playlist and want to access it in the future, you can save it to your library by selecting "+ADD." `You can also easily share your Replay playlist with your pals via Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat Stories so they can also rock out to your favorite hits (#SharingIsCaring).

BTW, if you don't see your Replay playlist, it's most likely because you haven't played enough music yet. Once you play more music, you can check back to see your playlist. Thankfully, Apple shared its Apple Music Year-End Charts, with stats like the Top 100 Songs, so you can check that out for some listening inspo. Some of the top-streamed hits included "The Box" by Roddy Rich, "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd, and "Dance Monkey" by Tones And I.

Apple Music Replay is also available all year long, which means you can visit at any time to access your playlist and and check out your music insights, with updates to your listening activity occurring on Sundays. According to a representative from the brand, Apple Music Replay creates a new playlist every year, so you'll see your 2021 playlist appear in the beginning of the new year. Of course, you'll still be able to access your 2020 playlist, and all the other years you've been an Apple Music subscriber, whenever you're in the mood for some throwback tunes.