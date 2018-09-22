It's really important that everyone heads to the polls and votes during the 2020 election season, but in order to do that, you need to be registered. Whether you recently moved and can't remember if you registered with your new address, or if you just plain forgot, here's how to find out if you're registered to vote. It's the easiest thing you'll do all day.

Checking your voter registration status is super simple. All you need to do is head to Vote.org, and click the box that says "Check Your Registration." From there, you'll be prompted to fill in some simple information like your name, address, phone number, and date of birth. Yep, it’s seriously that simple.

If your voter registration status is active, then you might need to also find your polling place, and guess what? That's also really easy. From Vote.org’s home screen, scroll down and click on "Polling Place Locator." From there, select your state, and you’ll be redirected to your Secretary of State or state voter information website. Next, type in your address and it'll tell you where to go on Tuesday, Nov. 3. It will also give you early voting locations, if that’s available in your state. You may also want to check both locations with your county’s voting information webpage to make sure there are no changes.

If you check and you’re not registered, simply click "Register to Vote” on the Vote.org website. The site will tell you whether the state you live in allows online registration and redirect you there, as well as the deadline to register online. If you live in a state that doesn't offer online registration, you’ll need to print out your registration form and mail it in.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You’ll need to check the deadline to register in your state to make sure you haven’t missed it. Some states require voter registration 30 days before election day, while others allow registration closer to Nov. 3. Vote.org’s voter registration deadlines page lists deadlines in each state. In some states, you can even register in-person on Election Day.

And what if you know you're registered to vote, but when you show up at your polling place they tell you you're not on the list? Well, if worst comes to worst, some states allow you to vote via an affidavit or provisional ballot — basically, you promise you are who you say you are, and you're supposed to be able to vote, and they let you fill out a ballot and double-check that you're eligible afterward. Check out what your state's rules are in advance, so you're well informed.

Now that you're all filled in, all that’s left to do is check your registration — and cast your ballot.

Your voice matters. So does your vote. Make sure both are heard and counted in the 2020 election by registering to vote right now.