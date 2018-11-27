Here's How to Feel Sexy, According To 7 Women, With No Partner Required
A common misconception is that you can only truly feel sexy when someone else makes you feel sexy. Well, I'm here to tell you from personal experience that, that couldn't be further from the truth. Throughout my single years and, even now that I'm in a relationship, I've found plenty of ways to make myself feel sexy that have absolutely nothing to do with anyone else. They're things I do for me. And, according to a recent Reddit AskWomen thread, I'm not the only one who knows how to feel sexy without a partner.
In fact, in the thread, six women got totally candidate about the ways in which they go about making themselves feel sexy and, TBH, I highly recommend we all do ourselves a favor and try their methods out. Even if they don't successfully make you feel like your absolute sexiest self, they all - at the very least - sound like fun confidence-boosting exercises. The way I see it, everyone deserves to feel sexy. Just like happiness, sexiness, and contentment, sexiness is one of those wonderful feelings life has to offer that we all deserve to experience at one point or another. So why wait around hoping that someone else is going to make you feel that way?
Instead of doing that, try reading the below responses for tips on how to make yourself feel sexy.
Take note of the natural glow of your skin.
When i look in the mirror and my skin is glowing knowing i haven't done a sheet mask or moisturized in days.
Slap on a face mask and put your sex toys to good use.
Face mask, hair did, anything satin and short, music, using my toys.
Listen to some empowered female musicians.
Listening to empowered female musicians, curling my hair, and wearing dresses. I don’t get dressy often so when I do I feel sultry like Lana Del Rey. Listening to women sing about how powerful and sexy they are makes me feel the same about myself and about women as a whole
Wear something that fits you perfectly.
A good dress or outfit that fits perfectly.
Take a shower and put some lotion on.
Shower, lotion/baby oil, oversized t-shirt, listening and singing along with Sade.I always laugh to myself when dudes are confused that women can feel sexy, without wanting to have sex.
Put on your matching bra and underwear.
Wearing matching bra and panties.
Dance around in your cotton undies and a basic tank.
Dancing around to classic rock radio in cotton underpants and a basic cotton tank top.
See? I told you that there's no partner required to make you feel sexy. Maybe what works for these women doesn't work for you. That being said, everyone has something they can do to make themselves feel totally and completely sexy. The trick is figuring out what that thing is for you.
Maybe dancing around to empowered female musicians can do the trick for you. Maybe it's putting on a face mask! Maybe it's something entirely different. If this is something you struggle with, what I would suggest is trying out any of their suggestions that appeal to you on some level. Then, from there, you can get a better understanding of what works and what doesn't.
Slowly but surely you'll be able to create your own make-myself-feel-sexy routine.
Whatever works for you, my sexy friend.