A common misconception is that you can only truly feel sexy when someone else makes you feel sexy. Well, I'm here to tell you from personal experience that, that couldn't be further from the truth. Throughout my single years and, even now that I'm in a relationship, I've found plenty of ways to make myself feel sexy that have absolutely nothing to do with anyone else. They're things I do for me. And, according to a recent Reddit AskWomen thread, I'm not the only one who knows how to feel sexy without a partner.

In fact, in the thread, six women got totally candidate about the ways in which they go about making themselves feel sexy and, TBH, I highly recommend we all do ourselves a favor and try their methods out. Even if they don't successfully make you feel like your absolute sexiest self, they all - at the very least - sound like fun confidence-boosting exercises. The way I see it, everyone deserves to feel sexy. Just like happiness, sexiness, and contentment, sexiness is one of those wonderful feelings life has to offer that we all deserve to experience at one point or another. So why wait around hoping that someone else is going to make you feel that way?

Instead of doing that, try reading the below responses for tips on how to make yourself feel sexy.

Take note of the natural glow of your skin. When i look in the mirror and my skin is glowing knowing i haven't done a sheet mask or moisturized in days. —/u/raaheyahh

Face mask, hair did, anything satin and short, music, using my toys. —/u/moonie121

Listen to some empowered female musicians. Listening to empowered female musicians, curling my hair, and wearing dresses. I don’t get dressy often so when I do I feel sultry like Lana Del Rey. Listening to women sing about how powerful and sexy they are makes me feel the same about myself and about women as a whole —/u/KilljoyHP

A good dress or outfit that fits perfectly. —/u/Anonoboss

Shower, lotion/baby oil, oversized t-shirt, listening and singing along with Sade.I always laugh to myself when dudes are confused that women can feel sexy, without wanting to have sex. —/u/Kemokiro

Wearing matching bra and panties. —/u/DisloyalMouse