In honor of World Nutella Day, the company is giving away 20,000 jars of the sweet stuff as well as a five day trip around Italy and a tour of the Nutella factory in its hometown of Alba. Interested? Here's how to enter the World Nutella Day 2020 sweepstakes for yourself.

From midnight ET on Wednesday, Feb. 5 — aka World Nutella Day — through 6 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 6, wannabe travelers can put their name in the running toward a five-day trip to Italy with a guest of their choice. The itinerary includes free round-trip tickets from your destination city, overnight stays at boutique hotels, a tour guide, continental breakfasts, and an $800 gift card to use towards the purchase of your choosing, so it's basically an all-expenses-paid getaway — and it's just an added bonus that you'll be getting a guided tour of the factory where Nutella is made.

It looks like the lucky travelers will be mainly spend time in Milan and Turin, and they will also get to enjoy a "Gran Barolo wine experience," special tours of the cities, and a Barolo cooking class as part of their stay. Basically, the winner will be living la dolce vita with the companion of their choice, and it's pretty sweet that they'll be taking this $14,500 Italian vacation anytime between May 1 and July 31, completely free of charge.

To enter, all you have to do is head to Nutella's website and fill out the form there with your name, phone number, date of birth, state of residence, and email address, and voila, you'll be in the running for a dreamy summer vacation.

While it's an Italian import, Nutella is also celebrating the fact that the nation's love for the chocolatey treat extends across state borders by giving away 20,000 free jars of the spread. The challenge? If fans from each of the 50 states are able to rack up at least 50 social media posts celebrating the spread, everyone will be able to head to NutellaDay.com to score a coupon towards a free jar of the good stuff.

Starting on Feb. 5, fans can head to Twitter or Instagram, or make a stop at the Nutella's Facebook page, to share posts, videos, or photos with the hashtag #WNDGiveaway and an additional hashtag with their state's abbreviation. Once there are 50 posts from each of the 50 states, Nutella will alert customers to go grab their free jar of hazelnut spread.

To start the sweet rewards early, the first 100 customers who visit the Nutella Cafes in New York or Chicago on Feb. 5 can expect to score a complimentary jar of Nutella with their purchase of anything on the menu.

Again, Nutella will only be holding its Italian vacation sweepstakes until the morning of Feb. 6, so I'd enter yourself in the running ASAP and start brushing up on some Italian (preferably with a Nutella-covered treat in hand). The winner will be chosen on or around Friday, Feb. 14.