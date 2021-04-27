There's a new giveaway that'll have you so ready to hit the road this summer. Vizzy is celebrating the release of its lemonade hard seltzer by giving away a year's worth of sips and a brand new car (to be enjoyed separately, of course). If you're ready to update your ride, here's how to enter the Lemons for Vizzy Lemonade contest.

Vizzy is helping one lucky fan upgrade their summer by swapping out their old car for a new ride worth $25,000. The brand will also give away a year's worth of its new Vizzy Lemonade Hard Seltzer. Thankfully, the Lemons for Vizzy Lemonade contest, which runs through 11:59 p.m. CT on May 10, is super simple to enter. All you'll need is a ride that's in need of fixing or replacing (the more beat up the better). If you've got that, email a picture of the car and an explanation of what makes your car a "lemon" to lemonade@vizzyhardseltzer.com, making sure to include your name, age, and state of residence. BTW, it's important that the car you're submitting has been either owned or leased by you at least six months before the date of entry. You'll also need to be a legal resident of the 50 United States and at least 21 years old to enter.

The brand will judge the entries based on different factors, including "the amount of work needed to fix-up the car, relevance to the theme of the contest, and originality," per the official rules. The person with the highest score will be awarded the grand prize (read: a new car!!!), while the next top 1,000 entries will receive a first prize.

Courtesy of Vizzy

If you're the lucky grand prize winner, you'll get a $25,000 check which you can use to either repair or replace your car. You'll also get free Vizzy Lemonade Hard Seltzer for a year which is given in the form of a $500 check. The 1,000 first prize winners will each receive a $20 prepaid Mastercard that you can use anywhere Mastercard is accepted nationwide.

Since the contest officially ends on May 10, you'll want to submit a picture of your shabby ride ASAP for a chance to cruise through summer with some refreshing sips.