Now that spring is well underway, Simple Mills is giving wannabe plant parents a sweet incentive to test out their green thumb. To celebrate the launch of their first organic crackers, the company is gifting 10 people $1,000 to spend at Gardeners.com, meaning you can load up on all the succulents, aesthetic planting pots, terrariums, and patio lights you've been eyeing without spending a dime. If this sounds like the summertime home refresh you've been waiting for, here's how to enter Simple Mills' $1,000 garden sweepstakes.

You may be a little confused why Simple Mills, a food company, is giving away gardening goods, but it's all in celebration of the brand's new Organic Seed Flour Crackers. The product came from the brand's organic gardening practices, so now Simple Mills wants you to get in on the gardening action, too. From Wednesday, May 12 through 10:59 p.m. ET on May 19, you can enter to win a $1,000 Gardeners.com gift card, which you can use for literally anything on the website.

Luckily, casting your name in the running for the gift card is super easy. All you have to do is go to the It Starts at Home sweepstakes website, fill out the online form with your name, your email, and your date of birth, and hit submit. You can also enter by mail (you'd include your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, and email address, as well as the name of the sweepstakes) by mailing your submission to:

Simple Mills, Inc.

435 N. LaSalle, 2nd Floor

Chicago, Illinois 60654

However, keep in mind that your mail-in entry must be postmarked by May 19 and you can only enter once, either by mail or online.

Whether you have a yard or you're looking for something to brighten up your indoor space, there's something for everyone. In addition to sets of flowers and succulents to effortlessly bring some greenery to your indoor and outdoor spaces, you can try out a blooming tea set (just $10.95 for set of six) as well as DIY hard cider or kombucha kit. There's also plenty of string lights and other decorations that you can use around the house or a patio area. The best part? You can order $1,000 worth of goodies without having to leave your home and visit numerous hardware stores or nurseries.

On May 26, Simple Mills will randomly pick 10 winners from all the entrants, and the individuals will be notified by email that the company is footing their at-home garden oasis. So, if you do decide to cast your name in the running, make sure to keep an eye on your inbox for any updates towards the end of the month.