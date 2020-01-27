With the biggest night in football just around the corner, one hummus company is gifting customers to win some serious cash, one dip at a time. Get ready to add some hummus to your game day spread, because Sabra's Super Bowl Sweepstakes will be giving away a total of $500,000 in prize money and free hummus come Feb. 2. Here's how to enter Sabra's Super Bowl 2020 Sweepstakes and potentially take home $100,000.

Come Super Bowl Sunday, the hummus company is giving fans one more reason to be excited about the game and nom on some tasty dips with its "RiDIPulous" sweepstakes. From now until 4:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 2, 2020, customers can enter to be one of five lucky individuals who will walk away with $100,000 and all the free hummus they could want this year.

The easiest way to enter your name in the running is to purchase Sabra Classic, Roasted Red Pepper, Supremely Spicy, Pine Nut, Spinach Artichoke, or Olive Hummus. Each container will have a QR code on the packaging. Once you scan your QR code, you'll be taken to a website where you can register and unlock your own "flavor" and "dipper" game pieces. Come Super Bowl Sunday, you'll be able to see whether you have the winning combination during Sabra's Super Bowl commercial.

While your crew will no doubt appreciate the addition of dip for your game day spread, you can also enter without buying any hummus. Anytime before 4:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 2, you can head to https://sabraridipuloussweeps.com/freeplay and complete your registration form there. You'll then be assigned a random combination of "flavor" and "dipper" pieces that will put you in the running.

While you can buy as much dip as you want, there's a limit of seven game pieces per person, so I'd keep that in mind while making your groceries run. After each QR code scan, Sabra will send you a confirmation email that'll help you keep track of your combos, so you can see how many you still have to earn while providing easy access during the game.

So, make sure you have your "flavor" and "dipper" pieces on hand during. If you do have matching numbers on game day, Sabra will contact you via the confirmation email you used for the codes, and you'll go from there to claim your prize.