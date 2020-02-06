Now that Oreo's Most Stuf cookies have been back for a few weeks, Nabisco is giving customers a big incentive to declare themselves team chocolate biscuit or team creme filling. In addition to bringing back the limited-edition snack, the company will be giving away $100,000 to one lucky individual who chooses to make their preferences known. There are a few different ways to do it, so, without further ado, here's how to enter Oreo's "What's Your Stuf" contest.

The contest launched in January and runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15. During that time, Oreo fans can vote on just how much iced filling or "Stuf" they like between their cookies. You can choose from: Oreo Thins, Oreo Original, Oreo Double Stuf, Oreo Mega Stuf, or Oreo Most Stuf. The first way to enter is to text "STUF" to 89884, after which you'll get a promotion link you can use to enter and make your choice. In my opinion, the easiest way to enter is to visit the sweepstakes website, where you'll see an animated tab allowing you to choose between various levels of creme filling. Once you've made your selection, you'll be prompted to fill out your first and last name, your email address, and the state where you live. Once you submit this information, you'll be automatically entered towards a $100,000 check. You'll also might be an automatic winner of either of the instant win prizes, which include a $50 gift card and an Oreo Smart Speaker. If you got a message saying you scored one of these instant prizes, you'll want to follow the on-screen instructions to claim your gift.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

While doing this will give you one entry into the $100,000 pot, you can score extra ones if you share the promotion's unique links for Facebook or Twitter and a friend chooses to enter through your post. The winner of the jackpot will be chosen on March 16 and notified via email, so I'd keep an eye out for your inbox around then.

Again, you only have until March 15 to cast your name in the running for this big cash prize, so I wouldn't waste any time entering and inviting your friends to do the same.