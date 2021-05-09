There's a new giveaway that'll totally upgrade your summer vacay with some luxurious accommodations. Travel site Hotwire is offering fans the chance to win $15,000 worth of five-star hotel stays in the destinations of their choice, and there are only a few steps needed to enter. If you're ready to pack your bags and get exploring, here's how to enter Hotwire's five-star summer $15,000 sweepstakes.

Hotwire is ready to drastically improve your summer with $15,000 worth of fancy hotel stays all summer long. That means you can look forward to crossing off those hotspots on your bucket list while staying in luxurious accommodation. The best part is, entering the sweepstakes is super simple. All you'll have to do is complete a few simple steps before 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, May 14.

First things first, you'll need to download the Hotwire app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Then, you'll need to head to the Hot Rate hotel deals section in the app and take a screenshot of any deal of your choice that is valid sometime between June 4 and September 6. You'll then want to follow Hotwire's Twitter account @Hotwire and tweet your screenshot to the account. Make sure to include #5StarSummer and #Sweepstakes to your tweet.

The brand will choose one lucky winner through a random drawing no later than 5:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 19, who will be notified via a DM on Twitter. You'll need to respond within seven days of the notification, so make sure to keep tabs on your inbox around May 19.

If you're the sweepstakes winner, you'll get $15,000 worth of five-star hotel stay for the summer, and the brand will even help you out with booking your accommodation. The total approximate retail value of $15,000 includes 14 weekends of hotel stays from June 4 through September 6 (a total of 28 nights). BTW, there may be certain blackout dates and travel restrictions you'll need to plan your vacay around.

There are a few more details to take note of — you need to be legal resident of the United States and at least 18 years old to enter. Since the sweepstakes period officially closes on May 14, you'll want to tweet the brand ASAP for a chance to have your dream vacay funded.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.