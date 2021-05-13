Listen up, Blizzard fans, because summer 2021 is about to get a whole lot sweeter. To celebrate the launch of its summer Blizzard lineup, Dairy Queen is giving away 20 "passes" that fans can use towards $5,000 of DQ goodies, meaning you can score your favorite Blizzards on DQ's dime all summer long. Here's how to enter Dairy Queen's 2021 Sweetest Season Pass sweepstakes.

Starting at noon ET on Tuesday, May 18 through midnight ET on Monday, May 24, you can enter Dairy Queen's Sweetest Season Pass Sweepstakes, which celebrates the launch of the company's Summer Blizzard Treat menu. Each "pass" features some serious perks, and 20 DQ fans can expect to score $5,000 worth of Dairy Queen gift cards (as well as an extra $1,250 to help offset any tax liability). Once the entry period is over, Dairy Queen will randomly select 20 participants to gift one of the coveted passes.

You have two choices when deciding how you want to enter the giveaway or, for more entries, you can enter both. The first option is via Twitter (keep in mind you'll need to have a public Twitter account and need to be following @DairyQueen to enter this way). Once Dairy Queen tweets about the sweepstakes during the entry period, you'll need to retweet the post and include the name of a flavor of an item off the 2021 Dairy Queen Summer Blizzard Treat menu as well as the hashtags #DQSweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes. Some tasty flavors include Girl Scout Thin Mints and Cotton Candy.

For the second option, which is via Facebook, you'll need to comment on Dairy Queen's Facebook sweepstakes post with a flavor from this year's summer Blizzard menu and the hashtags #DQSweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes.

Keep in mind that you can enter once per day, per platform, which gives you quite a few chances to be one of the lucky 20 individuals to score a $5,000 Sweetest Season Pass. While the sweepstakes is connected to the launch of Dairy Queen's Summer Blizzard Treat Menu, you can use the pass on any DQ sips and bites you want. So make sure to set a reminder for May 18 and cast your name in the running for what might be the sweetest prize of the season.