Had to cancel your spring break plans again this year? Cheez-It is gifting fans the ultimate consolation prize by delivering one of three unique "staycations in a box" to enjoy with up to five guests at home — along with a year's supply of Cheez-It Grooves, of course. With a volcano hot tub, gaming station, and snowboarding or surf simulator as some of the many cool prizes that are up for grabs, here's how to enter Cheez-It's spring break giveaway and cast your name in the running.

From now until midnight ET on March 26, anyone who's at least 18 years old can enter to win one of three unique spring break experiences that'll be delivered literally straight to your house in a huge Cheez-It Grooves truck. Each "break in a box" sounds more over-the-top than the next with each one featuring a hot tub, a DJ to play music, one gaming simulator experience, one food station, and 12 boxes of Cheez-It Grooves for you to enjoy with up to five other people.

The theme of the simulator, hot tub, and other accessories depend on which of the three "spring break in a box" experiences you choose. Dreaming of a tropical getaway? Cheez-It Grooves Scorchin' Island Break includes a surf simulator and "volcano" hot tub. Meanwhile, the wild west-inspired Cheez-It Grooves Zesty Dude Ranch Break includes a bull ride and an "oil drum" soaking tub.

Last but not least, Cheez-It Grooves Peak White Cheddar Break will let ski and snowboard lovers virtually head to the slopes with a snowboarding simulator, Cheez-It snack chalet, and hot spring tub. Each of the three experiences comes decked out with fun details and on-theme decor, so you and your guests can really lean into whatever staycation you end up choosing.

Courtesy of Cheez-It

To enter to win one of these staycations, head to Cheez-It's Twitter account by March 26 and tweet about which experience caught your eye via a public Twitter account. Use the hashtag #GroovesBreakEntry and the hashtag that's associated with your dream getaway in a box (#ScorchinIsland, #ZestyDudeRanch, or #PeakWhiteCheddar), then post. The grand prize winner will be randomly selected and notified around March 29, so be sure to keep an eye on your DMs if you enter.