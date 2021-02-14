It's not surprising that one of TikTok's OG features, Duet, is still one of its most popular. While Duet recently underwent a makeover in late 2020 with three new format options, the function still inspires creativity by allowing users to respond to other peoples' clips and interact with the original video. If you need a refresher or haven't tried the feature before, here's how to duet on TikTok to virtually create and collaborate with your favorite creators or even yourself.

ICYMI, Duet basically allows you to react to TikTok videos created by yourself or other people by creating a split screen where you can create a new video while the old one also plays. Although the feature originally started as a way to virtually "duet" with your favorite musicians, TikTok's revamp of Duet in September 2020 has since spurred a lot more creative takes due to the launch of four new formats. Now, users can choose between a react layout, a left and right layout, a top and bottom layout, and a three screen layout. In short, whether you want to share a comedic take on a video from one of your favorite TikTok creators or you want to share multiple perspectives of an event that you experienced, the possibilities are endless.

To create your own side-by-side creation, all you need to do is find the video you'd like to Duet with, then tap the "Send to" arrow that's located at the bottom right of the video. From there, select "Duet" to head to the Record Video page. To use one of the new formats, choose the "Layout" button from the editing tools, which you can find on the right. Once you tap the one you'd like to try, you're ready to start recording.

Keep in mind that you might not be able to Duet with a video if it's private or if it's longer than 15 seconds. To change you own privacy settings, you'll want to go to the Privacy and Settings section of your profile under account settings. From there, select Privacy and Safety and then tap "Who can duet with me." From there, you'll be able to choose the option you're most comfortable with.

Barring these exceptions, however, you should be able to create a Duet with any brand, influencer, or friend who has the option enabled. Again, the possibilities are endless, so test out some of your creative ideas with one of the new layouts.