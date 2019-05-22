If you were planning on having a semi-productive summer, this is a PSA to tell you why that probably won't be the case. It's about to feel like summer vacation circa 2000 all over again, thanks to a limited-time promo from EA that'll make it dangerously easy to spend hours creating a new world for your Sims avatars. TBH, I'd cancel any and all social plans now, because you're not going to want to leave your couch once you figure out how to download Sims 4 for free. Yes, this is a real deal, and yes, you're going to want to pick up right where you left your '00s avatars once you start playing again.

On Tuesday, May 21, Electronic Arts or EA — the video game company behind popular console games like Battlefield, FIFA, Madden, and yes, Sims — announced via Twitter that gamers had a week to download The Sims 4 game for PC and Mac completely free of charge. Until Tuesday, May 28, anyone can head to make a free Origin account to claim their digital copy of The Sims 4, which originally dropped in September 2014 and currently retails for $39.99 without the expansion packs or other upgrades. Once you've downloaded your copy of the game, it's free for you to use forever, meaning you can dress and assign personalities to your Sims Avatars and create unique lives for your creations without worrying about any future costs.

"Simmers, tag a friend who should get The Sims 4 for free!" EA shared via Twitter. "The game is free on PC and Mac via Origin until May 28th."

If it's been a while since you've played The Sims 4 or you need a refresher on any new features, the Origin website states:

Enjoy the power to create and control people in a virtual world without rules in The Sims 4 game. Express your creativity as you customize your Sims’ distinct appearances and unique personalities. Be powerful and free, have fun, and play with life!

In addition to the ability to alter your Sims' individual appearances as well as personalities, relationships, and life aspirations, you can opt to play interior designer and build their homes and their worlds with the games' Build Mode. Per the description, you can also "explore beautiful worlds with unique environments and travel to neighborhoods where you can visit venues and meet other interesting Sims" — which, considering that the game will probably be getting many more new users in light of the free download, will likely be quite a few.

If you happened to purchase the game recently, i.e. in the last 14 days, you can still get in on the freebie. According to a tweet from EA, you have 24 hours after you've played it or 14 days after the time of purchase if you haven't to process a refund and get your game completely free of charge.

Again, creating a whole new world for your community of Sims is just one quick download away, so I'd make a free Origin account now and tell your friends so that you can spend the summer being somewhat social by playing the game together. Just one thing to keep in mind: Expansion packs are available to purchase for an additional charge if you decide you're going to be sticking around the Sims-sphere for a while, so you can always upgrade at any time to take advantage of more advanced Sims features.