A tough breakup can leave you feeling depleted. Not only are you adjusting to singledom, but you’re also probably re-imagining your future without your ex in the picture. No matter who ended the relationship, it’s easy to feel bogged down by confusion and “what ifs” in those first few weeks and months post-split. To help you heal, consider clearing your chakras after a breakup to help get rid of any negative vibes.

Chakra is a Sanskrit word meaning "wheel" or "disk," and it represents an energy center within the body. Ancient Indian meditative practice asserts that people have seven different chakras, each one connected to a different body part and divine energy. “They are also affected by our psychological, emotional, and spiritual states of being," says holistic dating coach Kate Dreyfus. When your chakras are open and receptive, they help you accept new love and happiness in your life, but if they become blocked by negativity, they trap those bad post-breakup feelings and make it harder to move on. Dreyfus explains that clearing your chakras can “help to uplift you above any heaviness you're going through during a breakup.”

Discerning which one (or more) of your chakras is off-balance can be challenging. Dreyfus says the key is listening to your body and your emotions. “Depending on what your mental state, emotional state, physical ailments, and vitality levels are, these can help direct you to what chakras are possibly blocked,” she says. She suggests paying close attention to yourself and remembering to show yourself kindness as you work through this difficult time.

Here’s what each chakra represents, how you know it might be blocked, and what you can do to clear it and put the past behind you.

Root Chakra South_agency/E+/Getty Images The root chakra is located at the base of the spine, and it’s responsible for keeping you grounded. “It’s all about feeling safe to participate in the world,” Dreyfus explains. “It’s also about addressing our survival needs. For us to feel safe, secure, and grounded, which is necessary during a breakup transition, it is important to keep this chakra healthy and balanced.” When your root chakra is blocked, you may feel like your life is in constant crisis mode. You don’t feel safe, and you’re low on energy. To clear it, repeat this affirmation: “It is safe for me to be fully grounded in the present moment. I am enough as I am.” Additionally, eat healthy red foods like apples, beets, tomatoes, and berries, and wear red and brown clothes and shoes. Dreyfus also suggests walking around barefoot to literally ground yourself to the earth. Essential oil to use: Patchouli Crystals: Smoky quartz, bloodstone, and red tiger eye

Sacral Chakra The sacral chakra can be found in your lower abdomen. Drefyus says the energy here is a reflection of the way you feel about yourself. “This chakra can also support our creativity, sexuality, and our relationship to money.” If you’re experiencing sexual or financial struggles, Dreyfus suggests this mantra to help clear that roadblock: “I am radiant, beautiful, and strong, and I enjoy a healthy and passionate life.” Orange foods like oranges, mangos, carrots, and melons, and orange clothes, will be your go-to here. This chakra is directly associated with water, so Dreyfus says it’s helpful to take a bath, go swimming, or spend time near a lake or ocean. Essential oils to use: Sandalwood and ylang ylang Crystal: Carnelian

Solar Plexus Chakra Your solar plexus is right at your core, beneath your ribcage. “It can be affected during this time because we are transitioning to being on our own, which can make us feel off balance,” Dreyfus says. “As we reclaim our independence, power, and worth, it supports us feeling secure in the next chapter of life.” If you feel fearful or low on confidence, try repeating this mantra: “I honor the power within me and I connect to my empowerment.” Yellow is the best color to support realignment of the solar plexus chakra. Eat foods like pineapple, banana, corn, ginger, and turmeric. Wear yellow, and focus on getting as much sunlight in your life as possible. Essential oils to use: Cinnamon and peppermint Crystals: Citrine, yellow jasper, and gold tiger eye

Heart Chakra Goodboy Picture Company/E+/Getty Images Unsurprisingly, the heart chakra is easily affected by a breakup. When you're heartbroken, or start feeling lonely and unlovable, it might be connected to this energy center. “It is vital to create space and time for any loss and grief you may be experiencing after a breakup (regardless who broke up with who),” Dreyfus says. “It is really easy to close your heart, and I want to encourage you to make sure you choose to keep your heart open so it can heal, renew, and open up to new possibilities of love moving forward.” Repeat this affirmation: “There is an infinite supply of love. I am worthy of love and I am open to receive it.” Eat green foods like avocado, broccoli, and leafy greens, and wear shades of green. Dreyfus suggests deep breathing as a tactic to clear your energy. Essential oil to use: Rose Crystals: Rose quartz and green aventurine

Throat Chakra If you’ve ever suppressed your true feelings or decided not to speak your mind, you know what a blocked throat chakra feels like. “It’s important, during a breakup, to not hold anything in,” Dreyfus says. “It is essential to practice a lot of self-expression and to let it all out. You can do this by writing in a journal, talking to a friend, writing a letter to your ex that you don’t have to send, or yelling into a pillow.” This mantra can help: “I speak my truth freely and openly.” The color blue will help you clear this chakra. Stock up on blueberries, dragonfruit, and seaweed, and wear blue clothing. You can also practice listening closely to others, and hearing them the way you want to be heard in return. “Connecting to how magnificent and vast the universe is can help too,” Dreyfus says. She suggests looking at the stars or visiting a place in nature that is wide and expansive. Essential oil to use: Eucalyptus Crystals: Celestite, turquoise, lapis lazuli

Third Eye Chakra Your third eye chakra, located on your forehead right between your eyes, can help you look to the future and see the big picture in the midst of a difficult time. If your judgement feels clouded, or you're unable to focus, try repeating this phrase: “I am open myself to inner guidance and wisdom.” Indigo is the best color to realign your throat chakra. Purple kale, grapes, and blackberries are foods that can help. This energy center is also aligned with the sunlight. “To support the health of this chakra, sit in the sun, close your eyes, and use your senses to connect to the sunlight," says Dreyfus. Essential oil to use: Lavender Crystal: Amethyst