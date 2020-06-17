Here’s How To Celebrate Pride This Year, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

There's really no way around the fact that this year's Pride is going to have to be observed a little differently than in the past. With the emergence of COVID-19 and the need to shelter in place, hitting the streets with your queer community's simply not safe. But there is some good news. Just because you can't march IRL, that doesn't mean you have to skip out on the celebration and solidarity this month's all about. It just might mean thinking outside the box a bit, and knowing how to celebrate Pride based on your zodiac sign can help inspire your personal Pride party.

For some signs, this is going to mean recreating the party atmosphere they love so much in their own homes. For others, it'll be an opportunity for reflection and growth. And of course, for creative signs, a Pride month spent in quarantine's the perfect time to create and appreciate the artistic contributions of queer people. With that in mind, here's how you'll probably want to ring in Pride month this year based on your astrological sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Attend an online dance party.

For bold Aries, the best way to celebrate is to throw yourself into a new and exciting physical activity. So, hopping into a Zoom dance party with other queer folks is the perfect (and safe) way to celebrate Pride. If anyone can make it into Club Quarantine and thrive, it’s Aries.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Decorate your home with queer art.

Daniel Dickman/Moment/Getty Images

Taurus has a deep appreciation for aesthetics, and their nesting nature means that their surroundings often both influence and reflect their inner life. This is why taking the time to introduce more queer art into their home (or make some themselves) will be especially effective in helping them get into the Pride spirit, and carry it through the rest of their year as well.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Host an LGBT trivia night online.

Gemini craves social interaction, so they love the connection they have with other queer folks during Pride month. They also enjoy a little healthy competition between friends, so don't be surprised if Gemini suggests hosting a trivia night on Zoom to bring people together and have a little LGBT-themed fun.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Bake all the rainbow color treats.

Cancer tends to be a bit more of a homebody, so being in quarantine, though not ideal, is not as hard for them as it may be for other signs. They enjoy simple pleasures around the house, such as baking, so the arrival of Pride month is the perfect chance to try out all those rainbow-themed recipes they've been adding to their Pinterest board all year.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Bless Instagram with all your new Pride-themed looks.

izusek/E+/Getty Images

For proud Leo, one of the best things about Pride is getting to dress up in their most extra and sexy rainbow gear and hitting the streets to be admired. That's not an option this year, but fortunately there's always social media. Thanks to it, Leo can spend the month experimenting with new looks to show off to all their online followers.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Watch an LGBT-themed documentary marathon.

If Virgo's going to be stuck at home throughout Pride month, you can bet they're going to make their time as productive as possible. This is their chance to lean into learning about their community and its history by watching as many LGBT-focused documentaries as possible.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Really get into online drag shows.

Libra loves to turn the party, so of course they love drag. And while they can't go to the shows IRL at the moment, they don't have to give up their favorite art form thanks to all the many, many drag shows happening online right now.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Host a sexy queer book club.

bojanstory/E+/Getty Images

For sexually liberated Scorpio, this year's Pride is going to be about exploring their other erogenous zone: their mind. One great way to do that is to host a book club with friends (and potential future lovers) online. The theme: Lesbian pulp, starting with Odd Girl Out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Seek out funny queer art.

For freedom-loving but optimistic Sagittarius, all this staying at home is hard but it won't break their spirit. The way they're getting through it all is with laughter. Discovering queer artists and writers (like Hannah Gadsby, Trixie Mattel, or David Sedaris) is how they can embrace the season and keep a smile on their face.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Commit to political action.

Capricorn's highly driven and goal-oriented, so sheltering in place has not been easy for this sign. However, it does offer them a unique opportunity to slow down, figure out what matters to them, and put it into action. That's why Capricorn is likely to become even more politically active than ever this year, fighting the fights to improve the lives of their fellow LGBT folks.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Start a queer zine.

If Aquarius hasn't already started their own zine, then this is the month it's finally going to happen. Get ready for some insight into the unique and queer (in every sense of the word) mind of Aquarius in cut-and-paste form.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): Watch a romantic LGBT movie fest.

"Pariah" / Focus Features

For a true romantic like Pisces, Pride month's a great time to indulge in their favorite movie genre, queer romance. Yep, it's time to revisit all the old classics like But I’m A Cheerleader, Blue is the Warmest Color, and The Incredibly True Adventures of Two Girls In Love, then find some new ones to love like Portrait of a Lady on Fire or Pariah. Just make sure you have those tissues handy.

Sure, this may not be the same way you've celebrated Pride in the past, but if there's anything that this month represents, it's the strength, beauty, and (above all else) resilience of queer folk. They'll persevere and thrive no matter what. In other words, you may have to take precautions and stay at home this year, but even then you can't quarantine Pride.