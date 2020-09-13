There's a new dream job that'll have you lathering up in the shower. Fekkai is seeking one lucky person to be its Chief Shower Officer, a one-month position that'll earn you $5,000 just for washing your hair with some salon-quality products. If you're up for the soapy challenge, here's how to apply to Fekkai's Chief Shower Officer job.

Fekkai announced its new position in a Youtube video featuring the founder of the brand on Friday, Sept. 11. The company is searching for a Chief Shower Officer to test its new CBD Scalp Calming collection beginning Thursday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct 31, all in the comfort of your home. You'll test out the product collection by washing and conditioning your hair three to four times per week, masking one to two times per week, and applying oil two times per week. You'll then need to provide a weekly “suds report” detailing your experience using the collection. Additionally, you'll need to submit one to two PG-rated photos weekly washing your hair with the new CBD collection and provide feedback on future product development for the company.

To be eligible for the gig, all you have to have is hair and a shower. You should also be someone who loves trying new hair products, is interested in product ingredients, and is working towards a cleaner beauty routine. It's also important to note that you must be at least 21 years old at the time of entry and a legal resident of one of the 50 United States/ Washington D.C.

If you satisfy the requirements, you can head to the Fekkai contest site to enter. You can apply for the role through Thursday, Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET. You'll need to complete the online entry form and then post a video on Instagram explaining why you think you should be the company's Chief Shower Officer. In the video, you'll want to share a little about yourself and answer some or all of the following questions: why would you be the best Chief Shower Officer, whether you prefer to leave in conditioner or rinse it out, how long you typically lather, what your shower mood is, what’s your favorite song to sing in the shower, and what’s the best idea you’ve ever come up with in the shower. Your video shouldn't be more than 60 seconds long. Make sure that your Instagram account is set to public, and that you include the hashtags #fekkaicalm and #contest and no other text to your post.

After the entry period closes on Sept. 24, the sponsor will select a winner based on the quality of the answers to the questions, the artistic quality of the video, and the perceived ability to represent the brand as the Chief Shower Officer (which the company defines as charisma, creativity, and intelligence).

If you're chosen as the winner, you'll be notified by email. You'll then need to complete and return legal documents required by the sponsor within 24 hours of the time of notification.

The winner will receive $5,000, a one-month appointment as Fekkai's honorary Chief Shower Officer, and a gift pack of products from Fekkai's new CBD Scalp Calming collection of products. The approximate retail value of the gift pack is $155.

For more details, check out the official rules here. Since entries officially close on Sept. 24, you'll want to start lathering up ASAP.