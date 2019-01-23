Do you find yourself seeking out a job that involves meeting lots and lots of people, eating endless amounts of delicious food, and — most importantly — traveling the globe? If you found yourself answering "yes" to one or more of these, you should probably consider applying for Oscar Mayer's newest open position as a professional "Hotdogger." It gives you the chance to hit the road in the legendary Wienermobile (I know — I'm seriously fan-girling!), and if that's at all up your alley, here's how to apply for Oscar Mayer's Hotdogger position. Between you and me, my application is already on its way.

If you're seeking out a career opportunity that allows you to get the chance to "meat" tons of awesome people (LOL get it?), represent a highly recognizable brand, make radio and T.V. appearances, and participate in various charitable opportunities, look no further. Oscar Mayer's Hotdogger position is seriously where it's at. According to the job application, the brand is currently seeking out applicants with a bachelors degree in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing, and bilingual candidates are highly encouraged to apply. It looks like I might actually qualify, so Wienermobile, here I come.

The best part of all, however, is that this job will have you feeling super secure. In fact, according to the job application, you'll be able to get in on a competitive salary, along with benefits, branded clothing, and all your travel expenses paid for. You will also get the opportunity to work in a traveling PR firm with self-management experience, and most importantly, the chance to drive a really dope company car. Basically, if you're outgoing, creative, friendly, and comfortable in a car, you'll be a super solid candidate.

Oh, and I may have forgotten to mention that applying to the position is really, really simple. According to the job application, all you'll have to do is send in your resume to the address, below:

Oscar Mayer

Attn: Hotdogger Position

560 E Verona Avenue

Verona, WI 53593

If snail mail isn't really your thing, on the other hand, you can send your resume as an email attachment to: wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com. That's right — the deadline is Jan. 31, 2019, though, so you'll have to make sure you send it in ASAP. " Frankly, missing out on the deadline would be the 'wurst, if you ask me (for real guys I am so freakin' punny).

Unsurprisingly, it seems like there are going to be a ton of applicants. Fans of the brand have been responding to the job post via Twitter, and everyone sounds totally psyched. Check out the tweets of your future competition below, and try not to get too intimidated.

WOW. It comes as no surprise that foodies and marketing professionals around the globe seems to be so, so excited about this. TBH, I totally get it.

Whether you "relish" the idea of driving the famous Wienermobile, becoming an on-the-go marketing and PR professional, or simply eating hotdogs galore, Oscar Mayer's Hotdogger is seriously such a dream job. The best part is that applying is super easy, so get your app in while it's hot. Missing out would be a doggone shame.