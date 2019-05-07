Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are parents! Buckingham Palace announced on the morning of May 6 that the Duchess of Sussex was in labor, and a few hours later, the Palace confirmed that Baby Sussex had arrived. Also announcing the happy news was new dad Prince Harry! In a solo appearance with the press a few hours after the birth, the Duke of Sussex confirmed that he and Meghan now had a son. He also said they could reveal the name they've chosen on May 8. After those announcements were said and done, new reports reveal how Meghan and Harry spent their first night after the birth of their baby, and it's just so damn sweet.

Before the arrival of Baby Sussex, Meghan and Harry announced in a statement from Buckingham Palace that they were keeping the birth plan of their baby private. They also announced that they planned on having a few days of privacy before providing the public with information about the baby's name, what he looks like, etc. But they did provide the basic info, confirming to supporters that Meghan and the baby boy were in good health.

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well," Harry said in his May 6 appearance. "It's been the most amazing experience I can ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support of everybody out there. It's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

According to ITV, once the cameras went off, Harry (in classic Harry fashion) got a little chummy with the reporters, saying "I’ve had about two hours’ sleep." Classic new dad. I am positive Meghan is more tired than him, but he did basically say in his statement that Meghan performed the eighth wonder of the world yesterday (which she did... childbirth is hardcore, y'all), so we good.

Following that appearance, Harry went back into Frogmore Cottage where Meghan, Baby Sussex, and new grandma Doria Ragland were camped out. Royal correspondent Omid Scobie reported on Twitter that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the rest of their first night with their son at the cottage.

"Harry and Meghan are quietly enjoying private time at Frogmore Cottage with their new son," the tweet said. "I’m told their first night as a family of three was peaceful and emotional."

Ugh, my heart! I'm sure it was heckin' emotional!!

Buckingham Palace announced in the afternoon of May 6 that Meghan had given birth at 5:26 a.m.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

The announcement also confirmed that the royal family had all been informed of the delivery and were thrilled to hear the news.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.

The announcement also confirmed that Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother, was present at Frogmore Cottage for the birth and is loving being a first-time grandma.

The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well.

Congrats, Meghan and Harry! Can't wait to hear the name you've chosen for little Baby Sussex.