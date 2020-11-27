Black Friday is here, and there are plenty of special deals shoppers can score. If you've been looking forward to marathon watching your favorite shows during the holidays, you'll want to check out the discounts currently available on popular streaming subscriptions. From Hulu to Peacock, here are the best streaming service deals for Black Friday.

While most people think of Black Friday as a day to stock up on clothes or electronics, it's also the perfect opportunity to get subscriptions to your favorite streaming services for cheap. There are a variety of limited-time offers you can choose from, whether you're a new or returning subscriber. For example, Hulu and Peacock are both offering major discounts of their annual plans. To help you shop for which streaming sub you'd like to snag this holiday, check out these top picks on Black Friday sales.

1. Hulu

Hulu's Black Friday sale is offering a deal for shoppers through 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 30. You can join Hulu's streaming subscription for just $1.99 per month for 12 months, which is 65% off the regular price of a Hulu plan. Afterward the year is up, you'll pay the usual $5.99 per month unless you opt out. The offer is only valid for new and eligible returning subscribers, which means people who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past three months.

2. Peacock

You can save 20% off a Peacock Premium annual plan during Peacock's Black Frid`ay sale through Nov. 29. The offer is valid for new paid subscribers and only applies to the first year only. You can also get a deal for 10% off the $99.99 per year Peacock Premium Plus plan in order to get rid of ads.

3. SLING TV

If you're a new subscriber and you sign up for Sling TV during its Black Friday sale, you can get your second month for free. The offer is valid for Sling Orange or Sling base services. Additionally, you could get both Sling Orange and Sling Blue for $45 per month.

There's another offer to get a free AirTV Mini streaming device with your first month of service. With your device, you'll be able to stream via Sling as well as apps, games, music and more on Google Play.

So if you're someone who loves TV, this is the perfect time to snag some streaming subscriptions on the cheap.