It looks like headphones with wires are becoming a thing of the past, y'all. I, personally, haven't purchased a pair of wireless earphones yet — but I'm currently scanning the market for a pair that's best for me. If you're doing the same thing, then you're probably curious about Powerbeats Pro versus Galaxy Buds. Both earphone options are brand spankin' new and completely wireless, but they're both different in their own unique ways. By learning more about those differences, you'll be able to figure out which ones suit your daily needs the most.

Before I get into detail about each pair, let's take it from the top. On Feb. 21, 2019, Samsung announced its Galaxy Buds in a press release. The wireless earphones — which are currently available on Samsung's website — boast a ton of features that are perfect for music lovers and on-the-go talkers alike (I'll get into those features soon, though).

Fast forward to April 3, 2019: Beats by Dr. Dre announced its new wireless earbuds, which are called Powerbeats Pro. Like Galaxy Buds, they're perfect for any busy bee who's constantly tuned into their devices, whether they're rocking out at the gym or tuning into a work call. However, like I said, both earphone options aren't identical. They do have similarities, but they're pretty different in the scheme of things.

Allow me to explain.

There's no question that Powerbeats Pro and Galaxy Buds have a lot in common. For instance, they each come in a variety of colors, you can use both of them to talk on the phone, and you can connect both of them to various devices via Bluetooth. In all, they do what wireless earphones should do: connect to your device, provide you with top-notch listening, and pick up your voice when you need 'em to. You know, the obvious necessities.

Still, the differences between each earphone option will help you decide which is best for your personal needs. With that being said, I'll start with the prices. Right now, Galaxy Buds are selling for $129.99 on Samsung's website. Powerbeats Pro, on the other hand, will be for sale on Beats' website for $249.95 starting in May. Yes, that's a big difference — but before you decide on the cheapest option, you should know more about each earphones' features and perks.

As you can see, Powerbeats Pro earphones look much different than Galaxy Buds. Sure, each option comes in different colors, but Powerbeats Pro earphones have an adjustable ear hook that you can use for secure listening. Galaxy Buds look like they'd fit into your ear securely, but there are no hooks involved. Still, both options are water resistant, so figure out which earphones are more comfortable for you.

Now that I've gotten price, color, and fit out of the way, I'll talk about charging. In my opinion, the major difference between these earphones is that Galaxy Buds have wireless charging capabilities, while Powerbeats Pro do not. However, keep in mind that the wireless charging case for Galaxy Buds will get you seven hours of fuel, while the Powerbeats Pro case will get you nine. With that being said, figure out how many hours of power you'll need daily and decide whether or not wireless charging is essential.

Samsung on YouTube

Another difference between Galaxy Buds and Powerbeats Pro is the "intelligent assistant" that each one is programmed for. Thanks to Apple's new H1 chip, you can activate Siri while using Powerbeats Pro. Galaxy Buds, on the other hand, can be used to communicate with Bixby, Samsung's virtual assistant. However, according to tech site iMore, Samsung's Galaxy Buds will pair with Siri for on-the-go listening — but users will likely miss out on a handful of Android features affiliated with the device.

With that being said, you have a lot to take into consideration before choosing between Powerbeats Pro and Galaxy Buds. Each option comes with desirable features — like wireless charging or stable ear hooks — so take those into consideration and decide which earphones are better for you.