Let's start with the main (and most obvious) difference: their appearances. With one glance at the Powerbeats Pro earphones, you can tell that they look super different than Apple's AirPods. Unlike AirPods, which boast a sleek white look, the Powerbeats Pro earphones are a bit bulky (in the best way). As you can see, they come with adjustable ear hooks that you can use to secure the earphones into place. They also come in four different colors, which include Navy, Moss, Ivory, and Black.

Therefore, if you're seeking sturdy earphones with a pop of color, opt for Powerbeats Pro. If you'd rather stick with the OG Apple aesthetic, choose the AirPods.

There are a few more details about the Powerbeats Pro earphones that are physically different than AirPods. According to Beats, Powerbeats Pro earphones are water resistant, while AirPods are not. But even though Powerbeats Pro earphones are resistant to sweat, I'd try not to drench them. Unlike AirPods, Powerbeats Pro have track and volume controls on them — and I wouldn't want to risk anything happening to those.

Another difference between Powerbeats Pro earphones and AirPods is the amount of listening time you'll get with each charge. According to Beats, Powerbeats Pro will give customers nine hours of listening time, while AirPods will provide five.

Speaking of charging, one *major* difference between the earphones is that AirPods come with a wireless charging case, while Powerbeats Pro earphones do not. With that being said, take your daily routine into consideration and figure out which option would best suit your needs.

As you can see, AirPods and Powerbeats Pro earphones are different in a ton of ways, but they'll have one more thing in common soon: Both will be sold in Apple stores and on Apple's website beginning in May 2019. Sure, AirPods are already available on Apple.com, but they'll be joined by Beats' newest creation soon enough.

Before they're both on sale alongside one another, make a pros and cons list to decide which ones are better for you. Are you someone who'd rather have water-resistant earphones that literally attach to your ear, or someone who'd rather stick with simple listening on slick AirPods? Regardless of which option you choose, I'm sure you won't be disappointed.