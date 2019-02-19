Just when you thought you had some time to finally stack your chips, Fenty Beauty drops a bunch of new products for spring 2019 for you to blow your savings on. Thanks a lot, RiRi. And get this: The newness isn't just a new lip shade or two. As if some new liquid lipstick colors weren't enough to tempt us, the brand also announced the launch of two new shades of Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters. You know what? Whatever, take all my money, Fenty Beauty.

The slew of new products all started with the announcement that a new hot pink shade of Stunna Lip Paint, "Unlocked," would hit shelves just before Valentine's Day. (Well played, Fenty!) The news came with a series of three Instagram posts on the brand's account that showed off a super pigmented, bright fuchsia lip color, including a shot of Rihanna sitting on the hood of a Barbie pink sports car, wearing a pair of patent leather pink pants, a pink fuzzy crop top, and the new Unlocked shade.

"#UNLOCKED the shade!🔓💕 @badgalriri slaying our new hot pink #STUNNA Lip Paint that drops on February 12 at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP," the caption read.

The next post showed a split screen of the new color being swatched on four different skin tones, and if this isn't proof that this new shade looks fire on everyone, IDK what is.

The very next day, Fenty Beauty announced on their Instagram yet again that a second shade was coming, also on Feb. 12. "Unattached" is a bright coral color that strikes the perfect balance between orange and pink. Honestly, this is about to become my summer makeup anthem.

OK, OK, OK. We all though that was it, right? Wrong. Just when we thought the newness was over, Fenty Beauty surprised everyone with yet another new shade that would drop with the others. "Undefeated" is a deeper plum shade that's a little bit moody, a little bit poppy, and a whole lot sexy.

And with that, Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip Paint are now available in eight different, yet equally stunning shades, all made of the same long-wearing, satin-finish formula we all can't get enough of. But in case you're all set on the lip paint front (are you really, though?), just know that Fenty has also released two more shades of RiRi's fan-favorite Killawatt Highlighter.

The first new shade is a baby pink cool-toned shimmer called "Wattabrat." It'll give you the rosy glow you can't get from even the most genuine, natural blush. I need to swipe this on my cheeks and lids STAT!

Finally (for now at least), the final announcement in the shade extensions of both Stunna Lip Paint and Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter is this iridescent icy baby blue shade called "Chillz."

If you already know you need to add all this newness to your cart immediately to prep your beauty bag for spring (same), the three new Stunna Lip Paint colors and two new Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter shades are all currently available on the Fenty Beauty website.