When discussing the pay gap, a lot of times people can be defensive. Sure, it can be an uncomfortable topic, but that doesn't mean people should be avoiding the conversation all together. For those who are faced with people who don't believe pay inequality exists in the United States, make sure to debunk their claims with hard, cold facts. (Which we have helpfully provided).

Some think that pay inequality doesn't exist, but clearly statistics prove otherwise. Department of Labor stats from 2015 show that women were earning just 79 percent of what men were earning, despite better rates of higher education and increased participation in the labor force. The stats also noted that the problem isn't just men being paid more than women — it's also that women are overrepresented in lower-paid work, and underrepresented in more prestigious, higher-paid work. "Pink-collar" jobs, which are jobs in industries dominated by women, are frequently low-paid and low-status (although men who enter these fields can often still expect to be paid more than the women they work with, per a 1992 study in Social Problems).

Another myth? That women don't ask for raises as often as men. Well, on the contrary, a June 2018 report from Harvard Business Journal, found that women ask for raises as much as men, but are less likely to get them.

So there you have it. Equal Pay Day is more than discussing pay inequality, but also an excuse to take action against the issue. Stand up, and speak out.