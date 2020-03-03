Here Are 11 'Modern Family' Memes To Ease Your Pain

A lot has changed since ABC's Modern Family aired its first episode back in 2009. For over a decade, Modern Family set the standard for progressive sitcoms, giving fans endless laughs, heartfelt social commentary, and, of course, exceedingly shareable content. With the series coming to an end in spring 2020, let’s take a look back on all the moments that brought audiences sheer delight over the years, and that you’re sure to have spotted on your timeline at some point during the last 11 years. These classic Modern Family memes will help ease your pain ahead of the final three episodes of the series, set to begin airing on ABC on March 18. Whether it’s a highly relatable Cam moment or a GIF of Gloria screaming “I knew it,” you can somehow still hear their voices despite the image’s unfortunate lack of sound.

First, the meme that definitively proved to audiences that Phil Dunphy is a true cinephile. Was Modern Family the first to bring Legally Blonde back into the cultural zeitgeist? That’s probably up for debate, but at the very least Modern Family fans can rest assured that their Dad of the Decade, Phil Dunphy, has excellent taste in movies.

Phil makes foolproof decisions under pressure, and that's a fact.

ABC

Same, Cam. Same.

Phil Dunphy i.e. the original "Cool Dad."

Cam is right and he should say it.

ABC

The middle child energy is strong with this one.

Pretty sure that somewhere in America this image is framed above a high school teacher's desk, right next to a print of Wayne Gretzky's "You Miss 100% of the Shots You Don't Take."

Fans will deeply miss Sofia Vergara's impeccable comedic timing and unmatched ability to "commit to the bit." She really gave social media-dwellers one of the best reaction images of all time.

Proof that for 11 years Haley Dunphy turned looks in any context.

She also fully understood the importance of a good night's sleep. Haley Dunphy is a Restful Queen.

And finally, the meme that perfectly describes any interaction on social media.

ABC

Be sure to catch the 2-part series finale of Modern Family, airing on ABC on April 8.