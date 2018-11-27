The 2018 holiday season is all about raising a glass and getting into the spirit (sometimes literally), thanks to all the advent calendars, Christmas ornaments, and bottles of bubbly dedicated to your libation of choice. Now, even beer drinkers can get in on boozy festivities, because Heineken's holiday beer magnums now exist to elevate your brew while giving you more of the good stuff in one giant bottle. Plus, the champagne-inspired bottle comes with a cage and cork, so you can literally pop bottles of Heineken this season. Something tells me it's not going to be hard to be in the jolliest of spirits this holiday.

According to a rep, the Dutch brewing company is bringing its signature lager back to stores in a giant 1.5 liter bottle of hoppy deliciousness. The limited-edition Heineken bottles first hit stores last year, and are now back to up the cheer for the holidays, per FoodBeast. Beer faithfuls who enjoy the balanced, crisp, and clean taste of the brew will definitely want to get their hands on the elevated magnum bottles, which feature Heineken's iconic forest green coloring as well as a festive take on the brand's red star logo and gold fireworks on the outside.

In other words, this beer is more than up to the task of bringing the festivity for your white elephant parties and New Year's Eve bashes, and the best part is that it only costs $9.99. At 1.5 liters, you're getting almost as much lager as a six-pack of Heineken holds, meaning you can purchase one of these bottles for your next holiday party without breaking the bank. If you're considering giving the magnum bottle as a gift, select locations will also offer stations where you can add a special photo message to your gift box, and I can pretty much guarantee that your bestie or bae will love the personalized touch.

"Christmas is renowned as a time for generosity and togetherness, so we wanted to launch something extra special this season for people to share with friends," Toby Lancaster, a Heineken spokesman, said of the holiday packaging. "The magnum’s sleek design married with the premium taste of Heineken, make it an ideal gift for beer-lovers this season, whether wrapped under the tree, or taken to seasonal socials as a party showstopper."

Well, I'm not so sure about the "sharing" part, but I'd be thrilled to receive this showstopper as a hostess gift (hint, hint), especially considering that the company's signature brew is "characterized by banana and candy fruitiness, fresh maltiness and clean bittersweet finish" and is refreshing AF.

Again, the limited-edition bottles are currently available in retail locations nationwide as well as in the U.K. this year, so you shouldn't have any problems getting your hands on one of these bottles even if you spend Christmas across the pond. According to a rep, Heineken’s Magnum bottle will be around from now through New Year’s Day, so you can raise a glass (or rather, a bottle) all season long. Cheers!