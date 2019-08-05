As the ever-iconic Heidi Klum would say, "In the world of fashion, one day you're in, and the next day, you're out." (Yes I know Klum is no longer on Project Runway but her opening line from the show will always be iconic, don't @ me.) Now, the supermodel, designer, businesswoman, mother, and all-around bad*ss has added yet another iconic moment to her repertoire: Her recent wedding. Heidi Klum married Tom Kaulitz in the most amazing Capri wedding I've ever seen, and I have serious FOMO now.

Technically, this was Klum's second wedding to Kaulitz, as TMZ reported the two legally obtained a confidential marriage license in February 2019. Their official ceremony was held on Saturday, August 2, on the famous Christina O. yacht in Capri, Italy, and if the photo Klum Instagrammed of the event is any indication, it was lavish AF. "We did it❣️" she wrote. "Mr.&Mrs. Kaulitz❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Clearly, she's stoked.

Klum's photo shows the pair kissing on the yacht, with Klum rocking a gorgeous off-the-shoulder, billowy wedding dress, and Kaulitz wearing a sharp white suit. The happy couple was surrounded by flowers, and, according to PEOPLE, by plenty of family and friends as well. The magazine reported that Klum's parents, Erna and Gunther, were present for the happy occasion, as well as Klum's children, Leni, Lou, Henry, Johan, and Kaulitz's twin brother, Bill.

As PEOPLE reported, the yacht that the pair got married on, Christina O. was once owned by Aristotle Onassis, and has played host to several famous weddings, including Princess Grace Kelly's wedding to Prince Rainier III, and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' nuptials to Aristotle Onassis himself.

Before their wedding day, Klum and Kaulitz (the guitarist for German band Tokio Hotel) lounged poolside, dined at Capri's Paolino Capri restaurant, and spent some quality time with Bill.

Kaulitz and Klum made their official debut as a couple at the Cannes amfAR Gala in May 2018, according to PEOPLE, and haven't been shy about their romance ever since. On December 24, 2018, Klum announced their engagement with a sweet selfie on Instagram, along with the simple caption, "I SAID YES."

According to PEOPLE, Kaulitz knew how important Klum's children were to her, and reportedly didn't propose until he had asked her kids if they were OK with it. "They went to Mexico before their engagement, around Thanksgiving, and that’s when he started talking to the kids about his plans in secret and it was so hard for them to not tell anyone. They were so excited and happy for their mom,” a source reportedly told PEOPLE in January 2019.

"Tom and the kids together worked on making a breakfast tray for Heidi that had coffee, flowers, and a ring box," the source continued. "It was important for Tom to have the kids included in the whole thing, so they all brought the tray up to Heidi’s room and surprised her with breakfast in bed and then he proposed."

Can you even handle how sweet this couple is? Congrats to Klum and Kaulitz! Or should I say, "Herzliche Glückwünsche!"