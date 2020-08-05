HBO's Coastal Elites was not meant to be a series about the pandemic. Executive producer Paul Rudnick started working on the show's concept in 2019 and adapted the story as the world changed around him. The resulting Zoom-filmed special is one of the most timely and funniest series about the pandemic you can imagine. But when does HBO's Coastal Elites debut? And what can fans expect from it?

Coastal Elites is one of the first scripted projects to tackle the "new normal" of the pandemic. Several production studios have series in production that will be Zoom-based or shot in a socially distanced manner, each telling stories about the world as it is right now. But HBO managed to get this one out first, with a filming schedule that began in June.

The short turnaround time also meant the scripts could be modified as world events dictated. For example, this started as a show about politics before becoming a show about the pandemic, and then when the demonstrations against police brutality began, Rudnick folded that in too. So, this special is going to be one of the most topical scripted projects to hit the airwaves this coming fall.

As for the rest of the details, let's break them down:

'Coastal Elites' Teaser HBO The trailer of Coastal Elites has yet to arrive, though it was shown at the CTAM presentations in early August, suggesting the public should be able to see it soon. With the premiere coming in mid-September, fans should expect to see first footage around mid-August.

'Coastal Elites' Cast HBO The Coastal Elites cast was set in June 2020, months into the lockdown situation. Having spent weeks at home, the actors had an idea, going in, what a Zoom-based show would be. And the director, knowing each actor would be carrying standalone monologues that tell the story, aimed for actors who have those kinds of chops. To that end, the Coastal Elites cast is stacked. It features Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, and Issa Rae, each of whom filmed their parts virtually via Zoom, using the platform in a variety of creative ways.

'Coastal Elites' Plot Details HBO Coastal Elites was supposed to be a comedy poking fun at the idea of liberal people suffering under Trumpism, and the growing political divide around them. When the coronavrius pandemic hit, it became that show, only more so. These angry elitists are now suddenly living in a world that has gone beyond satire, beyond the levels of bad news even the biggest catastrophizer could have imagined.