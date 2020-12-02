Harry Styles has always been outspoken about his love for his time spent in One Direction from 2010 to 2016. He met fans around the world who have supported him after the group's split and helped him achieve massive solo success. Recently, Styles was even nominated for three GRAMMYs by The Recording Academy for his album Fine Line. Despite Styles snagging his first Grammy noms, his former 1D bandmates didn't congratulate him publicly, which many fans have a hard time not reading into. But Directioners should keep in mind that 1D have always been supportive of each other, whether they show it on Twitter or not. Harry Styles' quotes about people pitting One Direction against each other explain exactly why jumping to conclusions about rifts in their friendships based on conjecture is just a waste of time.

In his Dec. 2 interview with Variety, Styles got candid about his GRAMMY nominations and his time spent in One Direction. "I learned so much,” he said, making sure to express his gratefulness for that era of his career. "When we were in the band, I used to try and write with as many different people as I could. I wanted to practice — and I wrote a lot of bad sh*t.”

He also addressed the big question that always swirls around any band break-up: Whose fault was it? "When you look at ... people coming out of bands and starting solo careers, they feel this need to apologize for being in the band," Styles told the interviewer, before mocking those types of break-ups. "'Don’t worry, everyone, that wasn’t me! Now I get to do what I really want to do.’"

Styles claimed that One Direction's split was a bit different, however, and there's not really any beef. "I think there’s a want to pit people against each other," he surmised. "And I think it’s never been about that for us. It’s about a next step in evolution."

So, the next time you see a conspiracy theory from a Styler about who hates who in One Direction, don't be so quick to believe it all. Styles seems pretty content with his amazing success in 2020, and the GRAMMY noms are just cherries on top. He's not living in the past or dwelling on One Direction's split — he's moving forward, just like the others.